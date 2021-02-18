CRA Financial Services, LLC Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Sells ProShares UltraShort QQQ, Chevron Corp, CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

Investment company CRA Financial Services, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, sells ProShares UltraShort QQQ, Chevron Corp, CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CRA Financial Services, LLC. As of 2020Q4, CRA Financial Services, LLC owns 159 stocks with a total value of $237 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TLT, VNLA, MINT, PYPL, SJI, SUB, MRNA, ADSK, EXC, ZM, PNC, FDX, EEM, EFA, SSO, SCHV, COST, CLX,

TLT, VNLA, MINT, PYPL, SJI, SUB, MRNA, ADSK, EXC, ZM, PNC, FDX, EEM, EFA, SSO, SCHV, COST, CLX, Added Positions: SCHD, AMZN, MUB, IJK, BABA, QQQ, ITA, TSLA, HD, DSI, GOOGL, IJJ, PFE, MRK, SCHZ, VTI, RSP, NVDA, SQ, NFLX, SCHF, SCHM, XLK, PTON, NCLH, WMT, SCHA, VZ, JNJ, DKNG, XBI, VXUS, VO, UNH, GLD, ABBV, F, ABT, AMGN, CAT, DHR, D, PG, HON, IEFA, JPM, LMT, GE, MDY, DE, KO, LLY, AVGO, LOW,

SCHD, AMZN, MUB, IJK, BABA, QQQ, ITA, TSLA, HD, DSI, GOOGL, IJJ, PFE, MRK, SCHZ, VTI, RSP, NVDA, SQ, NFLX, SCHF, SCHM, XLK, PTON, NCLH, WMT, SCHA, VZ, JNJ, DKNG, XBI, VXUS, VO, UNH, GLD, ABBV, F, ABT, AMGN, CAT, DHR, D, PG, HON, IEFA, JPM, LMT, GE, MDY, DE, KO, LLY, AVGO, LOW, Reduced Positions: CVX, SCHO, BRK.A, VNQ, AAPL, SPY, PPL, SDY, XOM, T, VB, IJH, OCFC, DIA, VCIT, XLU, UPS, VYM, PM, IJR, MO, BRK.B, BA, FB, MA, CVS, DIS, CMCSA, VIOO, IVOO, COP, ONEQ, INTC, IBM, LQD, SCHP, MMM,

CVX, SCHO, BRK.A, VNQ, AAPL, SPY, PPL, SDY, XOM, T, VB, IJH, OCFC, DIA, VCIT, XLU, UPS, VYM, PM, IJR, MO, BRK.B, BA, FB, MA, CVS, DIS, CMCSA, VIOO, IVOO, COP, ONEQ, INTC, IBM, LQD, SCHP, MMM, Sold Out: QID, DVY, WST, ITOT, HLX,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 187,189 shares, 10.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,337 shares, 8.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.11% SSgA SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 119,796 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 85,641 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.93% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 51,159 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%

CRA Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68. The stock is now traded at around $145.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,124 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CRA Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.37 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.44. The stock is now traded at around $50.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 9,260 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CRA Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.36. The stock is now traded at around $290.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,390 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CRA Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The purchase prices were between $101.9 and $102.06, with an estimated average price of $101.98. The stock is now traded at around $102.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,150 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CRA Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.6 and $108.11, with an estimated average price of $107.92. The stock is now traded at around $107.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,775 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CRA Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in South Jersey Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.27 and $24.97, with an estimated average price of $21.63. The stock is now traded at around $23.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,183 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CRA Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 299.95%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $78.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,643 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CRA Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 147.81%. The purchase prices were between $115.08 and $117.2, with an estimated average price of $116.2. The stock is now traded at around $116.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,769 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CRA Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 103.16%. The purchase prices were between $74.57 and $96.74, with an estimated average price of $87.91. The stock is now traded at around $96.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,175 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CRA Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 35.75%. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $787.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CRA Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund by 99.96%. The purchase prices were between $62.03 and $71.54, with an estimated average price of $67.64. The stock is now traded at around $75.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,607 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CRA Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 96.81%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35. The stock is now traded at around $93.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,084 shares as of 2020-12-31.

CRA Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares UltraShort QQQ. The sale prices were between $7.1 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $8.27.

CRA Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $80.98 and $96.7, with an estimated average price of $90.3.

CRA Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. The sale prices were between $261.16 and $301.66, with an estimated average price of $280.69.

CRA Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $73.75 and $86.22, with an estimated average price of $80.82.

CRA Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. The sale prices were between $2.35 and $4.4, with an estimated average price of $3.36.