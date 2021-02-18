Atlas Private Wealth Management Buys First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells Templeton Global Income Fund, Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF, Delta Air Lin

Investment company Atlas Private Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, First Trust Municipal High Income ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, sells Templeton Global Income Fund, Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF, Delta Air Lines Inc, Enterprise Products Partners LP, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atlas Private Wealth Management. As of 2020Q4, Atlas Private Wealth Management owns 365 stocks with a total value of $137 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FIXD, FUMB, FMHI, ICE, EFG, DBEU, CARG, HSY, MGM, WYNN, VIAC, SCHD, NVAX, MET, KODK, LHX, RKT, BHF, UL, VTI, AVGO, FE, UAVS,

FIXD, FUMB, FMHI, ICE, EFG, DBEU, CARG, HSY, MGM, WYNN, VIAC, SCHD, NVAX, MET, KODK, LHX, RKT, BHF, UL, VTI, AVGO, FE, UAVS, Added Positions: IVW, IJK, VO, HYLS, FMB, IVV, IJS, IJT, DBEF, SCZ, FHLC, FTEC, BR, IDV, FVD, VZ, ITA, DVY, GOOG, NIO, PH, HON, VFC, UPS, TXN, GLD, SCHW, IEV, IUSV, IWP, DOW, WMT, BRK.B, DD, PSX, CMCSA, CTVA, CB, WSO, ITW, VOO, VLY, TIP, O, IAGG, NKE, MMC, MAIN, KEY, IEMG,

IVW, IJK, VO, HYLS, FMB, IVV, IJS, IJT, DBEF, SCZ, FHLC, FTEC, BR, IDV, FVD, VZ, ITA, DVY, GOOG, NIO, PH, HON, VFC, UPS, TXN, GLD, SCHW, IEV, IUSV, IWP, DOW, WMT, BRK.B, DD, PSX, CMCSA, CTVA, CB, WSO, ITW, VOO, VLY, TIP, O, IAGG, NKE, MMC, MAIN, KEY, IEMG, Reduced Positions: LMBS, AAPL, GIM, VIG, QQQ, XSLV, FPE, AMT, DAL, GOOGL, PM, TMO, EPD, LIN, DIS, FDN, SBUX, UNH, ADBE, BDX, CSCO, XOM, FTSM, JNJ, PEP, TRV, ABT, ABBV, T, RE, IQV, MINT, EMLP, ICLR, OKE, SCHA, DIA, V, BAC, BA, CTAS, DEO, XLI, IEFA, MA, SLB, MO, AMZN, AMGN, ED, DLTR, XLF, FNV, HD, RYT, IWD, MCD, MRK, MSFT, MDLZ, NFLX, RDS.B, SDY, DBJP, ZTS, FAX, CARR, KO, CVS, D, DUK, XLE, GS, IBM, SPLV, SHY, IWN, KMI, MPC, MDT, MS, NEM, OTIS, PFE, RTX, RCL, SHW, SO, SPY, TD, GDX, VRSK, AIG, BAX, BMY, CCL, CVX, CBRL, GE, SMIN, PBCT, XLRE, ROL, WDC,

LMBS, AAPL, GIM, VIG, QQQ, XSLV, FPE, AMT, DAL, GOOGL, PM, TMO, EPD, LIN, DIS, FDN, SBUX, UNH, ADBE, BDX, CSCO, XOM, FTSM, JNJ, PEP, TRV, ABT, ABBV, T, RE, IQV, MINT, EMLP, ICLR, OKE, SCHA, DIA, V, BAC, BA, CTAS, DEO, XLI, IEFA, MA, SLB, MO, AMZN, AMGN, ED, DLTR, XLF, FNV, HD, RYT, IWD, MCD, MRK, MSFT, MDLZ, NFLX, RDS.B, SDY, DBJP, ZTS, FAX, CARR, KO, CVS, D, DUK, XLE, GS, IBM, SPLV, SHY, IWN, KMI, MPC, MDT, MS, NEM, OTIS, PFE, RTX, RCL, SHW, SO, SPY, TD, GDX, VRSK, AIG, BAX, BMY, CCL, CVX, CBRL, GE, SMIN, PBCT, XLRE, ROL, WDC, Sold Out: MUA, ROKU, TPH, GSK, TNDM, IVE, NRK, XYL, OGS, PNC, PLD, NTRS, AMP, NBTB, LUV, NGG, HYG, PXD, FCX, FTV, ONEQ, EXC, CMA, VPU, CNP, CCJ, BTI, BKNG, TMQ, TRST, XAR, USB, RAD, VNT, NI, NOV, TAP, DGRO, HP, GT, GILD, FANG, CLNY, CNQ, BKR,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 51,360 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.91% First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 106,782 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.15% First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) - 212,907 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.9% First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 75,691 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. New Position Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,980 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.56%

Atlas Private Wealth Management initiated holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.65 and $55.37, with an estimated average price of $55.09. The stock is now traded at around $54.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 75,691 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atlas Private Wealth Management initiated holding in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.11 and $20.19, with an estimated average price of $20.15. The stock is now traded at around $20.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 122,802 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atlas Private Wealth Management initiated holding in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.65 and $53.81, with an estimated average price of $52.57. The stock is now traded at around $54.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 21,260 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atlas Private Wealth Management initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.77 and $115.29, with an estimated average price of $103.81. The stock is now traded at around $113.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,131 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atlas Private Wealth Management initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.99 and $101.51, with an estimated average price of $94.4. The stock is now traded at around $104.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,227 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atlas Private Wealth Management initiated holding in CarGurus Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.93 and $34.09, with an estimated average price of $24.74. The stock is now traded at around $29.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,402 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atlas Private Wealth Management added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 289.33%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 48,877 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atlas Private Wealth Management added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 278.54%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $78.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 12,098 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atlas Private Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1266.81%. The purchase prices were between $176.14 and $208.21, with an estimated average price of $194.21. The stock is now traded at around $221.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 3,212 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atlas Private Wealth Management added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 34.43%. The purchase prices were between $46.84 and $48.84, with an estimated average price of $48.13. The stock is now traded at around $49.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 46,138 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atlas Private Wealth Management added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.45%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $392.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4,321 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atlas Private Wealth Management added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 115.82%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $92.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,181 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atlas Private Wealth Management sold out a holding in Blackrock Muniassets Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $13.49 and $14.95, with an estimated average price of $14.2.

Atlas Private Wealth Management sold out a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $109.25 and $128.02, with an estimated average price of $120.49.

Atlas Private Wealth Management sold out a holding in Tri Pointe Homes Inc. The sale prices were between $16.16 and $19.27, with an estimated average price of $17.67.

Atlas Private Wealth Management sold out a holding in ONE Gas Inc. The sale prices were between $68.82 and $82.13, with an estimated average price of $75.69.

Atlas Private Wealth Management sold out a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $108.72 and $149, with an estimated average price of $128.03.

Atlas Private Wealth Management sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $33.42 and $39.17, with an estimated average price of $36.74.