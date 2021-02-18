Briaud Financial Planning, Inc Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Sherwin-Williams Co, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares Gold Trust

Investment company Briaud Financial Planning, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Sherwin-Williams Co, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, First Financial Bankshares Inc, sells SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares Gold Trust, Vanguard Utilities ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Briaud Financial Planning, Inc. As of 2020Q4, Briaud Financial Planning, Inc owns 21 stocks with a total value of $157 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: BSV, VOO, BRK.B, FFIN, ABBV, MSFT, UNH,
- Added Positions: SHW,
- Reduced Positions: GLD, TLT, IAU, IVV, APD, AAPL, VXUS, XLE, ZTS, XOM,
- Sold Out: VPU, XLU, T, VZ,
These are the top 5 holdings of Briaud Financial Planning, Inc
- SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) - 178 shares, 60.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 99.97%
- iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 158 shares, 16.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 99.91%
- SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) - 38 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 99.52%
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 94,929 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. New Position
- BTC iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 18 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 99.99%
Briaud Financial Planning, Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.37 and $82.8, with an estimated average price of $82.56. The stock is now traded at around $82.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.03%. The holding were 94,929 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Briaud Financial Planning, Inc initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $359.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 344 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Briaud Financial Planning, Inc initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.24. The stock is now traded at around $106.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 107 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Briaud Financial Planning, Inc initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.33. The stock is now traded at around $243.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 966 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN)
Briaud Financial Planning, Inc initiated holding in First Financial Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.66 and $36.18, with an estimated average price of $32.86. The stock is now traded at around $42.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,072 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Briaud Financial Planning, Inc initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07. The stock is now traded at around $243.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 928 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
Briaud Financial Planning, Inc added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 99.90%. The purchase prices were between $670.38 and $747.63, with an estimated average price of $711.97. The stock is now traded at around $726.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,957 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)
Briaud Financial Planning, Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF. The sale prices were between $131.85 and $145.52, with an estimated average price of $137.96.Sold Out: SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR (XLU)
Briaud Financial Planning, Inc sold out a holding in SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $60.69 and $66.76, with an estimated average price of $63.32.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Briaud Financial Planning, Inc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.55.Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Briaud Financial Planning, Inc sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $56.31 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $59.39.
