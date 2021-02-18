R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. Buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, The Walt Disney Co, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp

Investment company R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, The Walt Disney Co, CBRE Group Inc, Tesla Inc, sells Lockheed Martin Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, R. W. Roge & Company, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. owns 37 stocks with a total value of $137 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IUSB, DIS, CBRE, TSLA, LHX,

IUSB, DIS, CBRE, TSLA, LHX, Added Positions: IVW, VGIT, VYM, VTI, SPY,

IVW, VGIT, VYM, VTI, SPY, Reduced Positions: VOO, VUG, SCHX, VOOG, IJH, AGG, IJR, SCHG, SCHD, VO, IVOO, VB,

VOO, VUG, SCHX, VOOG, IJH, AGG, IJR, SCHG, SCHD, VO, IVOO, VB, Sold Out: LMT,

For the details of R. W. Roge & Company, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/r.+w.+roge+%26+company%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 81,524 shares, 20.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.92% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) - 349,305 shares, 17.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.30% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 55,979 shares, 10.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.71% CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 151,934 shares, 10.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.56% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 111,276 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.34%

R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.57 and $54.48, with an estimated average price of $54. The stock is now traded at around $53.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.65%. The holding were 167,443 shares as of 2020-12-31.

R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $143.86. The stock is now traded at around $183.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,561 shares as of 2020-12-31.

R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. initiated holding in CBRE Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.92 and $66.75, with an estimated average price of $56.66. The stock is now traded at around $69.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $787.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 315 shares as of 2020-12-31.

R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.11 and $200, with an estimated average price of $183.12. The stock is now traded at around $189.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,067 shares as of 2020-12-31.

R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 290.63%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 29,192 shares as of 2020-12-31.

R. W. Roge & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $347.92 and $390.72, with an estimated average price of $367.39.