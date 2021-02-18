Leaf Group to Announce Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on February 25, 2021

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF), a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, today announced it will report its fourth quarter 2020 financial results after market close on February 25, 2021.



Together with a standard earnings release announcing its fourth quarter 2020 financial results, Leaf Group will also release a Shareholder Letter, which will be posted on its investor website at ir.leafgroup.com on February 25, 2021. The Leaf Group Shareholder Letter will include a quarterly earnings review along with a more detailed discussion of business trends and key topics. Leaf Group will also host a presentation during its conference call to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) on the same day.

Leaf Group Ltd. Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Presentation and Conference Call

Thursday, February 25, 2021

5:00 p.m. Eastern / 2:00 p.m. Pacific

Please dial (833) 502-0482 (US/CAN) or (778) 560-2575 (International) to listen to the call

The conference ID is 4423559

A replay of the Conference call is available through March 4, 2021: (800) 585-8367 (US/CAN) or (416) 621-4642 (International)

You may also visit the Leaf Group Investor Relations Homepage at ir.leafgroup.com to listen to a live webcast of the call

The earnings webcast presentation will be archived within the Investor Relations section of Leaf Group’s website. To download an event reminder for your calendar, please click here.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness and wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and home, art and design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com.

Investor Contacts

Brian Gephart

Chief Financial Officer

310-917-6414

[email protected]

Shawn Milne

SVP Corporate Finance & Investor Relations

310-656-6346

[email protected]

Media Contact

Sharna Daduk

VP, Communications

310-917-6405

[email protected]