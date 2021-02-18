Verisign Inc (VRSN) Exec. Chairman & CEO D James Bidzos Sold $1.2 million of Shares

Exec. Chairman & CEO of Verisign Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) D James Bidzos (insider trades) sold 6,000 shares of VRSN on 02/17/2021 at an average price of $200.44 a share. The total sale was $1.2 million.
VeriSign Inc is a part of the internet content industry. It provides domain name registry and internet security for websites and enterprises around the world. VeriSign Inc has a market cap of $22.82 billion; its shares were traded at around $201.090000 with a P/E ratio of 28.51 and P/S ratio of 19.73. VeriSign Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 5.50% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with VeriSign Inc. .
CEO Recent Trades:
- Exec. Chairman & CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VRSN stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $200.44. The price of the stock has increased by 0.32% since.
- Exec. Chairman & CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VRSN stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $201.84. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.37% since.
- Exec. Chairman & CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VRSN stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $200.28. The price of the stock has increased by 0.4% since.
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:
- EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary Thomas C Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VRSN stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $200. The price of the stock has increased by 0.55% since.
- EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary Thomas C Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VRSN stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $202.47. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.68% since.
- EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary Thomas C Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VRSN stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $200. The price of the stock has increased by 0.55% since.
