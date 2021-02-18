Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL) CEO and President Mark D. Mcclain Sold $3.5 million of Shares

CEO and President of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mark D. Mcclain (insider trades) sold 56,000 shares of SAIL on 02/16/2021 at an average price of $62.55 a share. The total sale was $3.5 million.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc provides enterprise identity governance solutions. Its open identity platform empowers users and governs their access to applications and data across complex, hybrid IT environments. SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a market cap of $5.64 billion; its shares were traded at around $62.080000 with and P/S ratio of 16.00.

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

General Counsel and Secretary Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of SAIL stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $62.55. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.75% since.

Director William G Bock sold 4,000 shares of SAIL stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $62.55. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.75% since.

Director Heidi M Melin sold 1,211 shares of SAIL stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $56.24. The price of the stock has increased by 10.38% since.

