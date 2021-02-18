Arvinas Inc (ARVN) CFO Sean A Cassidy Sold $3.3 million of Shares

CFO of Arvinas Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Sean A Cassidy (insider trades) sold 41,959 shares of ARVN on 02/16/2021 at an average price of $78.46 a share. The total sale was $3.3 million.

Arvinas Inc has a market cap of $3.75 billion; its shares were traded at around $79.200000 with and P/S ratio of 123.56. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Arvinas Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO John G Houston sold 44,000 shares of ARVN stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $78.79. The price of the stock has increased by 0.52% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Sean A Cassidy sold 41,959 shares of ARVN stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $78.46. The price of the stock has increased by 0.94% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Medical Officer Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of ARVN stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $77.35. The price of the stock has increased by 2.39% since.

