Stifel Financial Corp (SF) CEO Ronald J Kruszewski Sold $5.9 million of Shares

CEO of Stifel Financial Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Ronald J Kruszewski (insider trades) sold 100,000 shares of SF on 02/17/2021 at an average price of $58.5 a share. The total sale was $5.9 million.

Stifel Financial Corp is a full-service brokerage and investment banking firm. It provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Financial Corp has a market cap of $5.92 billion; its shares were traded at around $57.490000 with a P/E ratio of 13.82 and P/S ratio of 1.79. The dividend yield of Stifel Financial Corp stocks is 0.79%. GuruFocus rated Stifel Financial Corp the business predictability rank of 4-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Stifel Financial Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Co-President James M Zemlyak sold 103,000 shares of SF stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $58.48. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.69% since.

