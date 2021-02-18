>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Stifel Financial Corp (SF) CEO Ronald J Kruszewski Sold $5.9 million of Shares

February 18, 2021 | About: SF -0.59%

CEO of Stifel Financial Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Ronald J Kruszewski (insider trades) sold 100,000 shares of SF on 02/17/2021 at an average price of $58.5 a share. The total sale was $5.9 million.

Stifel Financial Corp is a full-service brokerage and investment banking firm. It provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Financial Corp has a market cap of $5.92 billion; its shares were traded at around $57.490000 with a P/E ratio of 13.82 and P/S ratio of 1.79. The dividend yield of Stifel Financial Corp stocks is 0.79%. GuruFocus rated Stifel Financial Corp the business predictability rank of 4-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Stifel Financial Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Ronald J Kruszewski sold 100,000 shares of SF stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $58.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.73% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Co-President James M Zemlyak sold 103,000 shares of SF stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $58.48. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.69% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SF, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)