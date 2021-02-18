New Relic Inc (NEWR) CEO Lewis Cirne Sold $2.7 million of Shares

CEO of New Relic Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Lewis Cirne (insider trades) sold 42,000 shares of NEWR on 02/16/2021 at an average price of $63.28 a share. The total sale was $2.7 million.

New Relic Inc is a software-as-a-service provider of software analytics products which allow users to monitor software performance with .NET, Java, JavaScript, Node.js, PHP, Python, and Ruby applications deployed in a cloud or in a data center. New Relic Inc has a market cap of $4.06 billion; its shares were traded at around $64.300000 with and P/S ratio of 5.91. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with New Relic Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,709 shares of NEWR stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $64.58. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.43% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President and CPO William Staples sold 3,894 shares of NEWR stock on 02/15/2021 at the average price of $64.58. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.43% since.

