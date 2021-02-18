Socket Mobile Inc (SCKT) EVP of Engineering and CTO Leonard L Ott Sold $550,539 of Shares

EVP of Engineering and CTO of Socket Mobile Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Leonard L Ott (insider trades) sold 55,442 shares of SCKT on 02/16/2021 at an average price of $9.93 a share. The total sale was $550,539.

Socket Mobile Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications. Its primary products are cordless data capture devices, mobile computers and tablets and software development kit. Socket Mobile Inc has a market cap of $83.846 million; its shares were traded at around $13.790000 with and P/S ratio of 5.34. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Socket Mobile Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP of Engineering and CTO Leonard L Ott sold 55,442 shares of SCKT stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $9.93. The price of the stock has increased by 38.87% since.

Director David W Dunlap sold 31,500 shares of SCKT stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $10. The price of the stock has increased by 37.9% since.

EVP of Engineering & CTO Leonard L Ott sold 4,940 shares of SCKT stock on 01/21/2021 at the average price of $2.88.

