Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL) President and CEO Rene A. Lacerte Sold $1.8 million of Shares

February 18, 2021 | About: BILL +2.26%

President and CEO of Bill.com Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Rene A. Lacerte (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of BILL on 02/16/2021 at an average price of $183.17 a share. The total sale was $1.8 million.

Bill.com Holdings Inc has a market cap of $14.81 billion; its shares were traded at around $180.000000 with and P/S ratio of 76.98.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of BILL stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $183.17. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.73% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO John R. Rettig sold 1,431 shares of BILL stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $186.51. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.49% since.
  • CFO John R. Rettig sold 15,000 shares of BILL stock on 02/03/2021 at the average price of $134.08. The price of the stock has increased by 34.25% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director David Hornik sold 20,000 shares of BILL stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $190.53. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.53% since.
  • General Counsel & CCO Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,736 shares of BILL stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $185.1. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.76% since.
  • Director Brian Jacobs sold 100,000 shares of BILL stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $179.98. The price of the stock has increased by 0.01% since.
  • Director Rory O'driscoll sold 20,000 shares of BILL stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $177.98. The price of the stock has increased by 1.13% since.
  • Director Allison Mnookin sold 20,000 shares of BILL stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $180.09. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.05% since.

GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)