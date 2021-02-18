Vital Farms Inc (VITL) COO Jason Dale Sold $674,500 of Shares

COO of Vital Farms Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jason Dale (insider trades) sold 25,000 shares of VITL on 02/16/2021 at an average price of $26.98 a share. The total sale was $674,500.

Vital Farms Inc has a market cap of $1.12 billion; its shares were traded at around $28.490000 with a P/E ratio of 245.61 and P/S ratio of 5.41. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Vital Farms Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Russell Diez-canseco sold 43,923 shares of VITL stock on 01/29/2021 at the average price of $25.19. The price of the stock has increased by 13.1% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of VITL stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $26.98. The price of the stock has increased by 5.6% since.

Chief Marketing Officer Scott Marcus sold 4,920 shares of VITL stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $26.36. The price of the stock has increased by 8.08% since.

For the complete insider trading history of VITL, click here