Five9 Inc (FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein Sold $2.3 million of Shares

CFO of Five9 Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Barry Zwarenstein (insider trades) sold 12,500 shares of FIVN on 02/16/2021 at an average price of $181.91 a share. The total sale was $2.3 million.

Five9 Inc provides cloud software for contact centers. The Company is engaged in providing research, development and client support services for contact centers. Five9 Inc has a market cap of $12.03 billion; its shares were traded at around $182.330000 with and P/S ratio of 28.77. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Five9 Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

