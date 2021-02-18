Paulson & Co. Buys Barrick Gold Corp, Thryv Holdings Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Tiffany, Qiagen NV, Taubman Centers Inc

Investment company Paulson & Co. (Current Portfolio) buys Barrick Gold Corp, Thryv Holdings Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, RealPage Inc, American Equity Investment Life Holding Co, sells Tiffany, Qiagen NV, Taubman Centers Inc, Lear Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Paulson & Co.. As of 2020Q4, Paulson & Co. owns 36 stocks with a total value of $3.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: THRY, ALXN, RP, AEL, XOM, XLE, OXY, EQT,
- Added Positions: HZNP, GOLD, ENDP, SA, PCRX, NMRK,
- Reduced Positions: AU,
- Sold Out: TIF, QGEN, TCO, LEA,
go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/john+paulson/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of John Paulson
- Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 7,991,440 shares, 15.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.43%
- Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) - 25,839,035 shares, 13.95% of the total portfolio.
- BrightSphere Investment Group Inc (BSIG) - 20,000,552 shares, 10.01% of the total portfolio.
- SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) - 1,894,252 shares, 8.77% of the total portfolio.
- Viatris Inc (VTRS) - 11,478,260 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio.
Paulson & Co. initiated holding in Thryv Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.1 and $14.39, with an estimated average price of $10.58. The stock is now traded at around $22.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 3,216,437 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)
Paulson & Co. initiated holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.55 and $158.03, with an estimated average price of $128.71. The stock is now traded at around $157.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: RealPage Inc (RP)
Paulson & Co. initiated holding in RealPage Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.62 and $87.68, with an estimated average price of $65.65. The stock is now traded at around $86.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (AEL)
Paulson & Co. initiated holding in American Equity Investment Life Holding Co. The purchase prices were between $23.23 and $32.3, with an estimated average price of $27.51. The stock is now traded at around $28.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Paulson & Co. initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.56. The stock is now traded at around $52.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 565,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE)
Paulson & Co. initiated holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $45.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 595,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)
Paulson & Co. added to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 129.30%. The purchase prices were between $22.44 and $29.32, with an estimated average price of $25.29. The stock is now traded at around $20.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 3,546,772 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Endo International PLC (ENDP)
Paulson & Co. added to a holding in Endo International PLC by 26.41%. The purchase prices were between $3.42 and $7.18, with an estimated average price of $5.25. The stock is now traded at around $10.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 18,327,012 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Seabridge Gold Inc (SA)
Paulson & Co. added to a holding in Seabridge Gold Inc by 124.29%. The purchase prices were between $17.37 and $21.78, with an estimated average price of $19.36. The stock is now traded at around $18.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 1,570,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Newmark Group Inc (NMRK)
Paulson & Co. added to a holding in Newmark Group Inc by 53.75%. The purchase prices were between $4.34 and $7.76, with an estimated average price of $6.21. The stock is now traded at around $9.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,383,054 shares as of 2020-12-31. Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)
Paulson & Co. sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $116.11 and $131.72, with an estimated average price of $128.19. Sold Out: Qiagen NV (QGEN)
Paulson & Co. sold out a holding in Qiagen NV. The sale prices were between $46.09 and $54.74, with an estimated average price of $50.29. Sold Out: Taubman Centers Inc (TCO)
Paulson & Co. sold out a holding in Taubman Centers Inc. The sale prices were between $32.87 and $43, with an estimated average price of $38.76. Sold Out: Lear Corp (LEA)
Paulson & Co. sold out a holding in Lear Corp. The sale prices were between $114.78 and $164.69, with an estimated average price of $141.11.
Here is the complete portfolio of John Paulson. Also check out:
1. John Paulson's Undervalued Stocks
2. John Paulson's Top Growth Companies, and
3. John Paulson's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that John Paulson keeps buying