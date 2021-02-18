Paulson & Co. Buys Barrick Gold Corp, Thryv Holdings Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Tiffany, Qiagen NV, Taubman Centers Inc

Investment company Paulson & Co. (Current Portfolio) buys Barrick Gold Corp, Thryv Holdings Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, RealPage Inc, American Equity Investment Life Holding Co, sells Tiffany, Qiagen NV, Taubman Centers Inc, Lear Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Paulson & Co.. As of 2020Q4, Paulson & Co. owns 36 stocks with a total value of $3.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: THRY, ALXN, RP, AEL, XOM, XLE, OXY, EQT,

THRY, ALXN, RP, AEL, XOM, XLE, OXY, EQT, Added Positions: HZNP, GOLD, ENDP, SA, PCRX, NMRK,

HZNP, GOLD, ENDP, SA, PCRX, NMRK, Reduced Positions: AU,

AU, Sold Out: TIF, QGEN, TCO, LEA,