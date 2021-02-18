>
Standard General L.P. Buys Ballys Corp, Sells International Game Technology PLC

February 18, 2021 | About: BALY -2.05% IGT -2.43%

New York, NY, based Investment company Standard General L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Ballys Corp, sells International Game Technology PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Standard General L.P.. As of 2020Q4, Standard General L.P. owns 9 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Standard General L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/standard+general+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Standard General L.P.
  1. Ballys Corp (BALY) - 11,471,463 shares, 47.86% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Turning Point Brands Inc (TPB) - 6,042,280 shares, 22.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.21%
  3. Tegna Inc (TGNA) - 16,920,844 shares, 19.61% of the total portfolio.
  4. National CineMedia Inc (NCMI) - 19,417,990 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio.
  5. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc (LTRPA) - 5,221,096 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.57%
New Purchase: Ballys Corp (BALY)

Standard General L.P. initiated holding in Ballys Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.41 and $50.23, with an estimated average price of $35.21. The stock is now traded at around $58.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 47.86%. The holding were 11,471,463 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: International Game Technology PLC (IGT)

Standard General L.P. sold out a holding in International Game Technology PLC. The sale prices were between $7.86 and $16.94, with an estimated average price of $12.22.



Here is the complete portfolio of Standard General L.P.. Also check out:

