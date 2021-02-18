Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB) CFO Stephen A Vintz Sold $8.9 million of Shares

CFO of Tenable Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stephen A Vintz (insider trades) sold 200,000 shares of TENB on 02/17/2021 at an average price of $44.66 a share. The total sale was $8.9 million.

Tenable Holdings Inc has a market cap of $4.56 billion; its shares were traded at around $44.000000 with and P/S ratio of 10.12.

CEO Recent Trades:

President, CEO and Chairman Amit Yoran sold 60,000 shares of TENB stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $44.98. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.18% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Stephen A Vintz sold 200,000 shares of TENB stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $44.66. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.48% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Jerry M Kennelly sold 16,000 shares of TENB stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $45. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.22% since.

Director Ping Li sold 75,000 shares of TENB stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $47.18. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.74% since.

General Counsel & Secretary Stephen A Riddick sold 7,260 shares of TENB stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $49.34. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.82% since.

General Counsel & Secretary Stephen A Riddick sold 100,000 shares of TENB stock on 01/22/2021 at the average price of $53.87. The price of the stock has decreased by 18.32% since.

