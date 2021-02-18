>
Godaddy Inc (GDDY) CFO Raymond E Winborne Jr Sold $4.9 million of Shares

February 18, 2021 | About: GDDY -0.94%

CFO of Godaddy Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Raymond E Winborne Jr (insider trades) sold 58,297 shares of GDDY on 02/16/2021 at an average price of $84.53 a share. The total sale was $4.9 million.

GoDaddy Inc, through its subsidiaries provides a variety of domain name registration and website hosting services. It also provides cloud-based solutions. GoDaddy Inc has a market cap of $13.97 billion; its shares were traded at around $82.280000 with and P/S ratio of 4.26. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with GoDaddy Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Raymond E Winborne Jr sold 58,297 shares of GDDY stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $84.53. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.66% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Accounting Officer Nick Daddario sold 1,500 shares of GDDY stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $85.83. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.14% since.
  • Chief Legal Officer Nima Kelly sold 3,446 shares of GDDY stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $92.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.05% since.
  • Chief Accounting Officer Nick Daddario sold 159 shares of GDDY stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $83.67. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.66% since.

For the complete insider trading history of GDDY, click here

.

