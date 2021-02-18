Unum Group (UNM) EVP, COO Michael Q Simonds Sold $672,840 of Shares

EVP, COO of Unum Group (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael Q Simonds (insider trades) sold 27,000 shares of UNM on 02/16/2021 at an average price of $24.92 a share. The total sale was $672,840.

Unum Group is a financial services provider. Its services include insurance and non-insurance products and services. Unum Group has a market cap of $5.1 billion; its shares were traded at around $25.050000 with a P/E ratio of 6.48 and P/S ratio of 0.39. The dividend yield of Unum Group stocks is 4.53%. Unum Group had annual average EBITDA growth of 6.60% over the past ten years.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

