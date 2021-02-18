>
Amkor Technology Inc (AMKR) President and CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten Sold $1.9 million of Shares

February 18, 2021 | About: AMKR -4.06%

President and CEO of Amkor Technology Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten (insider trades) sold 77,500 shares of AMKR on 02/16/2021 at an average price of $24.44 a share. The total sale was $1.9 million.

Amkor Technology Inc is a provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services to integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and contract foundries. Amkor Technology Inc has a market cap of $5.55 billion; its shares were traded at around $22.900000 with a P/E ratio of 16.45 and P/S ratio of 1.09. The dividend yield of Amkor Technology Inc stocks is 0.18%. Amkor Technology Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 6.60% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Amkor Technology Inc the business predictability rank of 3.5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 77,500 shares of AMKR stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $24.44. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.3% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of AMKR stock on 01/21/2021 at the average price of $18.53. The price of the stock has increased by 23.58% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Executive Vice President John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of AMKR stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $25.23. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.24% since.
  • Director Winston J Churchill sold 8,207 shares of AMKR stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $24.21. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.41% since.
  • EVP & General Counsel Mark N Rogers sold 50,000 shares of AMKR stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $25.34. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.63% since.
  • Executive Vice President John Charles Stone sold 84,375 shares of AMKR stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $21.35. The price of the stock has increased by 7.26% since.
  • Director Maryfrances Mccourt sold 26,657 shares of AMKR stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $21.66. The price of the stock has increased by 5.72% since.

For the complete insider trading history of AMKR, click here

.

