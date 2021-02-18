Twilio Inc (TWLO) CEO Jeff Lawson Sold $21.4 million of Shares

CEO of Twilio Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeff Lawson (insider trades) sold 49,500 shares of TWLO on 02/16/2021 at an average price of $431.6 a share. The total sale was $21.4 million.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale and operate communications within software applications through the cloud as a pay-as- you-go service. Twilio Inc has a market cap of $71.17 billion; its shares were traded at around $443.490000 with and P/S ratio of 40.71. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Twilio Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO, 10% Owner Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of TWLO stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $431.6. The price of the stock has increased by 2.75% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,399 shares of TWLO stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $432.73. The price of the stock has increased by 2.49% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

General Counsel and Secretary Karyn Smith sold 4,546 shares of TWLO stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $433.44. The price of the stock has increased by 2.32% since.

COO George Hu sold 7,618 shares of TWLO stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $432.78. The price of the stock has increased by 2.47% since.

Chief Product Officer Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of TWLO stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $432.88. The price of the stock has increased by 2.45% since.

Director Richard L Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of TWLO stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $433.92. The price of the stock has increased by 2.21% since.

COO George Hu sold 7,174 shares of TWLO stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $417.37. The price of the stock has increased by 6.26% since.

