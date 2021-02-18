>
Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI) CFO and Treasurer Steve E. Krognes Sold $3.3 million of Shares

February 18, 2021 | About: DNLI +0.83%

CFO and Treasurer of Denali Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Steve E. Krognes (insider trades) sold 50,000 shares of DNLI on 02/16/2021 at an average price of $65.09 a share. The total sale was $3.3 million.

Denali Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Denali Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $7.59 billion; its shares were traded at around $63.330000 with and P/S ratio of 280.20. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Denali Therapeutics Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 9,473 shares of DNLI stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $70.3. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.91% since.
  • President and CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 5,112 shares of DNLI stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $73.79. The price of the stock has decreased by 14.18% since.
  • President and CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,334 shares of DNLI stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $68.44. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.47% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO and Treasurer Steve E. Krognes sold 50,000 shares of DNLI stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $65.09. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.7% since.
  • CFO and Treasurer Steve E. Krognes sold 3,035 shares of DNLI stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $70.34. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.97% since.
  • CFO and Treasurer Steve E. Krognes sold 1,448 shares of DNLI stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $74.68. The price of the stock has decreased by 15.2% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • 10% Owner Douglas K Bratton sold 2,216,798 shares of DNLI stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $65. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.57% since.
  • Chief Medical Officer Carole Ho sold 3,156 shares of DNLI stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $70.33. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.95% since.
  • COO and Secretary Alexander O. Schuth sold 3,047 shares of DNLI stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $70.35. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.98% since.
  • COO and Secretary Alexander O. Schuth sold 1,468 shares of DNLI stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $74.8. The price of the stock has decreased by 15.33% since.
  • Chief Medical Officer Carole Ho sold 1,470 shares of DNLI stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $74.68. The price of the stock has decreased by 15.2% since.

For the complete insider trading history of DNLI, click here

.

