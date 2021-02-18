Crane Co (CR) Sr. V.P. & CFO Richard A Maue Sold $2.8 million of Shares

Sr. V.P. & CFO of Crane Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Richard A Maue (insider trades) sold 33,711 shares of CR on 02/17/2021 at an average price of $83.47 a share. The total sale was $2.8 million.

Crane Co is a diversified manufacturer of engineered industrial products. The company maintains a wide product portfolio of valves, payment acceptance and dispensing products and aerospace components. Crane Co has a market cap of $4.79 billion; its shares were traded at around $82.480000 with a P/E ratio of 26.88 and P/S ratio of 1.65. The dividend yield of Crane Co stocks is 2.10%. Crane Co had annual average EBITDA growth of 6.90% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Crane Co. .

Sr. V.P. & CFO Richard A Maue sold 33,711 shares of CR stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $83.47. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.19% since.

Director Donald G Cook sold 500 shares of CR stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $76.41. The price of the stock has increased by 7.94% since.

