Agilent Technologies Inc (A) CEO and President Michael R. Mcmullen Sold $2.7 million of Shares

CEO and President of Agilent Technologies Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael R. Mcmullen (insider trades) sold 20,766 shares of A on 02/16/2021 at an average price of $130 a share. The total sale was $2.7 million.

Agilent Technologies Inc is engaged in life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company provides application focused solutions that include instruments, software, services and consumables for the entire laboratory workflow. Agilent Technologies Inc has a market cap of $38.99 billion; its shares were traded at around $127.680000 with a P/E ratio of 55.50 and P/S ratio of 7.47. The dividend yield of Agilent Technologies Inc stocks is 0.58%. Agilent Technologies Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 2.30% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Agilent Technologies Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO and President Michael R. Mcmullen sold 63,190 shares of A stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $122.57. The price of the stock has increased by 4.17% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP, General Counsel, and Sec. Michael Tang sold 1,000 shares of A stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $131.16. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.65% since.

Senior Vice President Dominique Grau sold 19,786 shares of A stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $133.59. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.42% since.

