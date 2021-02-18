Unity Software Inc (U) SVP and CFO Kim Jabal Sold $1.3 million of Shares

SVP and CFO of Unity Software Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kim Jabal (insider trades) sold 10,050 shares of U on 02/16/2021 at an average price of $126.3 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

Unity Software Inc has a market cap of $32.38 billion; its shares were traded at around $118.370000 with and P/S ratio of 32.37.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 229,372 shares of U stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $128.47. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.86% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

SVP and CFO Kim Jabal sold 10,050 shares of U stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $126.3. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.28% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director, 10% Owner Lake Group, L.l.c. Silver sold 85,490 shares of U stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $127.53. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.18% since.

SVP & GM Create Solution Dave Rhodes sold 15,000 shares of U stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $128.42. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.83% since.

SVP & Chief Product Officer Brett Bibby sold 11,000 shares of U stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $128.43. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.83% since.

SVP, Research & Development Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of U stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $128.41. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.82% since.

SVP, CLO & GC & Corp Sec'y Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of U stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $128.41. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.82% since.

