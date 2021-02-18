>
Corvel Corp (CRVL) CEO & President Michael G Combs Sold $1.5 million of Shares

February 18, 2021 | About: CRVL -1.81%

CEO & President of Corvel Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael G Combs (insider trades) sold 14,507 shares of CRVL on 02/18/2021 at an average price of $103.45 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

CorVel Corp provides case management, claims administration, and medical bill review services to payors to administer, manage and control the cost of workers compensation and other healthcare benefits. CorVel Corp has a market cap of $1.86 billion; its shares were traded at around $103.950000 with a P/E ratio of 43.69 and P/S ratio of 3.40. CorVel Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 7.80% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated CorVel Corp the business predictability rank of 4.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with CorVel Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO & President Michael G Combs sold 14,507 shares of CRVL stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $103.45. The price of the stock has increased by 0.48% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chairman of the Board V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CRVL stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $103.31. The price of the stock has increased by 0.62% since.
  • Chairman of the Board V Gordon Clemons sold 3,500 shares of CRVL stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $107.08. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.92% since.
  • Chief Marketing Officer Diane Blaha sold 7,874 shares of CRVL stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $105.8. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.75% since.
  • Vice President of Accounting Jennifer Yoss sold 3,779 shares of CRVL stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $105.6. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.56% since.
  • Chairman of the Board V Gordon Clemons sold 3,500 shares of CRVL stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $103.13. The price of the stock has increased by 0.8% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CRVL, click here

.

