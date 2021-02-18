Moelis (MC) Chairman, CEO Kenneth Moelis Sold $3.4 million of Shares

Chairman, CEO of Moelis (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kenneth Moelis (insider trades) sold 61,987 shares of MC on 02/16/2021 at an average price of $54.89 a share. The total sale was $3.4 million.

Moelis & Company is a global independent investment bank that provides innovative, strategic advice to a diverse client base. It serves client such as corporations, governments, and financial sponsors. It generates a majority of its revenue from the U.S. Moelis & Co has a market cap of $3.01 billion; its shares were traded at around $54.260000 with a P/E ratio of 19.04 and P/S ratio of 3.50. The dividend yield of Moelis & Co stocks is 2.57%. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Moelis & Co. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman, CEO, 10% Owner Kenneth Moelis sold 61,987 shares of MC stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $54.89.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,645 shares of MC stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $54.69. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.79% since.

