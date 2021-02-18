Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW) CEO Lee Olesky Sold $10.5 million of Shares

CEO of Tradeweb Markets Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Lee Olesky (insider trades) sold 154,366 shares of TW on 02/18/2021 at an average price of $68.11 a share. The total sale was $10.5 million.

Tradeweb Markets Inc has a market cap of $15.71 billion; its shares were traded at around $69.000000 with a P/E ratio of 78.41 and P/S ratio of 14.54. The dividend yield of Tradeweb Markets Inc stocks is 0.47%.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Lee Olesky sold 154,366 shares of TW stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $68.11. The price of the stock has increased by 1.31% since.

CEO Lee Olesky sold 179,875 shares of TW stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $68.12. The price of the stock has increased by 1.29% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Robert J Warshaw sold 15,382 shares of TW stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $63.22. The price of the stock has increased by 9.14% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Managing Director, Corp. Dev. Simon Maisey sold 10,050 shares of TW stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $67.45. The price of the stock has increased by 2.3% since.

Managing Director, Europe/Asia Enrico Bruni sold 142,861 shares of TW stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $67.66. The price of the stock has increased by 1.98% since.

Chief Admin. and Risk Officer Scott Zucker sold 13,933 shares of TW stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $63.23. The price of the stock has increased by 9.13% since.

Chief Technology Officer Justin Peterson sold 22,806 shares of TW stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $63.22. The price of the stock has increased by 9.14% since.

President William Hult sold 86,223 shares of TW stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $63.45. The price of the stock has increased by 8.75% since.

