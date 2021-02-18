Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) CEO Randall J Garutti Sold $17.3 million of Shares

CEO of Shake Shack Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Randall J Garutti (insider trades) sold 140,000 shares of SHAK on 02/16/2021 at an average price of $123.3 a share. The total sale was $17.3 million.

Shake Shack Inc is a roadside burger stand. The Company along with its subsidiaries operates and licenses restaurants in the food service industry, serving hamburgers, hot dogs, crinkle-cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer and wine. Shake Shack Inc has a market cap of $5.12 billion; its shares were traded at around $123.060000 with and P/S ratio of 8.55. Shake Shack Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 47.60% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Shake Shack Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO, 10% Owner Randall J Garutti sold 140,000 shares of SHAK stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $123.3. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.19% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director, 10% Owner Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of SHAK stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $111.75. The price of the stock has increased by 10.12% since.

