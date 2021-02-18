>
Bloom Energy Corp (BE) EVP & CTO Swaminathan Venkataraman Sold $746,947 of Shares

February 18, 2021 | About: BE -7.48%

EVP & CTO of Bloom Energy Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Swaminathan Venkataraman (insider trades) sold 19,361 shares of BE on 02/16/2021 at an average price of $38.58 a share. The total sale was $746,947.

Bloom Energy Corp has a market cap of $5.07 billion; its shares were traded at around $30.530000 with and P/S ratio of 5.34. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with Bloom Energy Corp. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP & CTO Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 19,361 shares of BE stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $38.58. The price of the stock has decreased by 20.87% since.
  • EVP & COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of BE stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $36.43. The price of the stock has decreased by 16.2% since.
  • EVP & CTO Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 23,426 shares of BE stock on 01/27/2021 at the average price of $39.2. The price of the stock has decreased by 22.12% since.
  • EVP, GC & Secretary Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,375 shares of BE stock on 01/26/2021 at the average price of $40.27. The price of the stock has decreased by 24.19% since.
  • EVP & COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 4,664 shares of BE stock on 01/26/2021 at the average price of $38.88. The price of the stock has decreased by 21.48% since.

