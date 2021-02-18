>
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPH) CEO & Chief Scientific Officer Jack Y. Zhang Sold $566,382 of Shares

February 18, 2021 | About: AMPH -1.87%

CEO & Chief Scientific Officer of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jack Y. Zhang (insider trades) sold 30,467 shares of AMPH on 02/18/2021 at an average price of $18.59 a share. The total sale was $566,382.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling generic and proprietary injectable & inhalation products. Its products are used in hospitals or urgent care clinical settings. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc has a market cap of $871.699 million; its shares were traded at around $18.350000 with a P/E ratio of 134.95 and P/S ratio of 2.64. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO & Chief Scientific Officer, 10% Owner Jack Y. Zhang sold 30,467 shares of AMPH stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $18.59. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.29% since.
  • CEO & Chief Scientific Officer, 10% Owner Jack Y. Zhang sold 48,847 shares of AMPH stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $18.93. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.06% since.
  • CEO & Chief Scientific Officer, 10% Owner Jack Y. Zhang sold 40,886 shares of AMPH stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $18.92. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.01% since.
  • CEO & Chief Scientific Officer, 10% Owner Jack Y. Zhang sold 41,869 shares of AMPH stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $18.69. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.82% since.
  • CEO & Chief Scientific Officer, 10% Owner Jack Y. Zhang sold 37,931 shares of AMPH stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $18.43. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.43% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 639 shares of AMPH stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $18.26. The price of the stock has increased by 0.49% since.

For the complete insider trading history of AMPH, click here

.

Comments

