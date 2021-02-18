Snap Inc (SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen Sold $884,013 of Shares

CFO of Snap Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Derek Andersen (insider trades) sold 14,151 shares of SNAP on 02/16/2021 at an average price of $62.47 a share. The total sale was $884,013.
Snap Inc is a camera application developer. Its main product is Snapchat, a camera application created to help people communicate through short videos and images. It also offers Spectacles, which are camera-enabled sunglasses. Snap Inc has a market cap of $94.83 billion; its shares were traded at around $62.870000 with and P/S ratio of 36.66. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Snap Inc. .
CFO Recent Trades:
- CFO Derek Andersen sold 14,151 shares of SNAP stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $62.47. The price of the stock has increased by 0.64% since.
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:
- Chief Business Officer Jeremi Gorman sold 50,747 shares of SNAP stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $62.33. The price of the stock has increased by 0.87% since.
- General Counsel Michael J. O'sullivan sold 80,249 shares of SNAP stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $62.43. The price of the stock has increased by 0.7% since.
- Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of SNAP stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $63.39. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.82% since.
- Chief Business Officer Jeremi Gorman sold 50,869 shares of SNAP stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $50.58. The price of the stock has increased by 24.3% since.
- Senior VP, Engineering Jerry James Hunter sold 18,632 shares of SNAP stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $50.44. The price of the stock has increased by 24.64% since.
