Roku Inc (ROKU) CEO and Chairman BOD Anthony J. Wood Sold $11.9 million of Shares

CEO and Chairman BOD of Roku Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Anthony J. Wood (insider trades) sold 25,000 shares of ROKU on 02/16/2021 at an average price of $474.82 a share. The total sale was $11.9 million.

Roku Inc operates TV streaming platform in the United States. Its TV streaming platform allows users to discover and access a variety of movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news and more. Roku Inc has a market cap of $57.5 billion; its shares were traded at around $452.990000 with and P/S ratio of 36.71. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Roku Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO and Chairman BOD, 10% Owner Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of ROKU stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $474.82. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.6% since.

CEO and Chairman BOD, 10% Owner Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of ROKU stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $438.18. The price of the stock has increased by 3.38% since.

CEO and Chairman BOD, 10% Owner Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of ROKU stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $407.68. The price of the stock has increased by 11.11% since.

CEO and Chairman BOD, 10% Owner Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of ROKU stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $407.68. The price of the stock has increased by 11.11% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of ROKU stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $430.73. The price of the stock has increased by 5.17% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ROKU, click here