First National Bank Of Omaha Buys NVIDIA Corp, Morgan Stanley, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Sells Horizon Therapeutics PLC, Wells Fargo, Exxon Mobil Corp

Omaha, NE, based Investment company First National Bank Of Omaha (Current Portfolio) buys NVIDIA Corp, Morgan Stanley, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Merck Inc, Coca-Cola Co, sells Horizon Therapeutics PLC, Wells Fargo, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sun Communities Inc, Southwest Gas Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First National Bank Of Omaha. As of 2020Q4, First National Bank Of Omaha owns 356 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NVDA, MS, QLYS, EPAY, FICO, YETI, SPOT, XLNX, VTRS, TWLO, SFIX, SMAR, RNG, PANW, AJRD, IDXX, CRM, ALXN, ATUS, VEEV, VTWO, VWO, VEU, VYM, AXP, TRU, TDOC, SNPS, CAT, COO, IWF, SAIA, RWX, CSGP, FTNT, ODFL, ISRG, RYT, LPSN, EL, KLAC, IYW, IWO,

AMZN, RTX, KO, CFR, MRK, ITGR, BRK.A, JPM, LIN, ICE, SSB, TJX, VTI, ICFI, IWV, SLB, EOG, CVX, COKE, KALU, VUG, VTV, COP, GVI, JNJ, TGT, ETN, MDT, ACC, AMGN, BURL, IART, ACWX, NSRGY, NXST, OSK, PAYX, PG, STC, USB, UPS, UNH, XEL, T, APD, BHE, BR, CSX, CACI, CASY, DIS, DUK, AJG, IDA, QQQ, AGG, IVW, IWP, IJH, IJJ, IJR, IJS, IJT, JJSF, LDOS, LMT, MOV, OLLI, POOL, QCOM, PWR, RPM, RDS.A, SPY, SIGI, SON, TXN, TRV, UL, VEA, V, MO, TECH, CVS, CL, DOCU, EQH, GIII, INTC, LULU, MTZ, PCRX, PYPL, REGN, SPG, SPLK, SYK, UBSI, BSV, BND, ZNGA, Reduced Positions: CMCSA, NEE, DG, NVS, HZNP, ZTS, XOM, WFC, AMT, CHD, PEP, SUI, TMO, LH, STZ, COST, IAA, LHCG, SWX, VZ, WMT, BLK, MCD, OMCL, TTEK, MCHP, PAYC, TKR, AMN, MASI, MTSC, UNP, VO, RCL, BAC, BIIB, CAG, DORM, EXLS, FBHS, HON, EEM, EFA, IWR, KEY, LFUS, MKL, PKI, PFE, PM, TSCO, VCLT, VCIT, VB, AMBA, AON, ICLR, AMG, ADC, AMWD, AMAT, AUB, ATO, ADP, BCPC, B, BA, BOOT, BMY, CI, CSWI, CTS, CSL, CASS, CPK, C, CLX, COHR, FIX, CTVA, DE, FANG, DIOD, DOW, DRE, DD, DEA, EMN, EMR, ENS, FISV, FWRD, FELE, GE, GTY, GVA, HMSY, ITW, IBM, K, KFRC, KFY, LZB, LAMR, LOW, MKSI, MFC, MMI, MEDP, MBWM, MC, MDLZ, ONB, ONTO, PTC, PE, PSX, RHI, SPSC, SCHG, XLK, SHW, SIMO, SO, SMP, SF, SYKE, UMBF, VMI, VOT, VNQ, YUM,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 679,585 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 372,183 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 296,700 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.92% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,359 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.07% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 158,029 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07%

First National Bank Of Omaha initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.38. The stock is now traded at around $593.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 17,596 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First National Bank Of Omaha initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $74.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 85,527 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First National Bank Of Omaha initiated holding in Qualys Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.85 and $125.48, with an estimated average price of $98.95. The stock is now traded at around $101.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,272 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First National Bank Of Omaha initiated holding in Fair Isaac Corp. The purchase prices were between $390.15 and $527.43, with an estimated average price of $465.54. The stock is now traded at around $473.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 901 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First National Bank Of Omaha initiated holding in Bottomline Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.72 and $52.74, with an estimated average price of $45.48. The stock is now traded at around $48.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,333 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First National Bank Of Omaha initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 19,272 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First National Bank Of Omaha added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 21.45%. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $65.86. The stock is now traded at around $72.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 239,493 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First National Bank Of Omaha added to a holding in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc by 82.89%. The purchase prices were between $64.99 and $89.69, with an estimated average price of $78.84. The stock is now traded at around $100.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 63,681 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First National Bank Of Omaha added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 21.47%. The purchase prices were between $47.96 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $51.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 265,235 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First National Bank Of Omaha added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 21.88%. The purchase prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $75.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 166,543 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First National Bank Of Omaha added to a holding in Integer Holdings Corp by 45.10%. The purchase prices were between $56.69 and $81.69, with an estimated average price of $70.37. The stock is now traded at around $82.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 67,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First National Bank Of Omaha added to a holding in South State Corp by 26.09%. The purchase prices were between $49.28 and $75.63, with an estimated average price of $65.98. The stock is now traded at around $79.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 87,161 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First National Bank Of Omaha sold out a holding in Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $106.48, with an estimated average price of $99.86.

First National Bank Of Omaha sold out a holding in Maximus Inc. The sale prices were between $65.24 and $75.34, with an estimated average price of $70.96.

First National Bank Of Omaha sold out a holding in Carpenter Technology Corp. The sale prices were between $16.09 and $29.71, with an estimated average price of $23.24.

First National Bank Of Omaha sold out a holding in SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $74.87 and $89.65, with an estimated average price of $84.5.

First National Bank Of Omaha sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $34.08 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $38.47.

First National Bank Of Omaha sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.

First National Bank Of Omaha reduced to a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC by 21.07%. The sale prices were between $67 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $74.23. The stock is now traded at around $86.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. First National Bank Of Omaha still held 74,901 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First National Bank Of Omaha reduced to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 20.7%. The sale prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.56. The stock is now traded at around $52.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. First National Bank Of Omaha still held 158,790 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First National Bank Of Omaha reduced to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 31.27%. The sale prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $25.93. The stock is now traded at around $36.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. First National Bank Of Omaha still held 138,378 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First National Bank Of Omaha reduced to a holding in Sun Communities Inc by 26.26%. The sale prices were between $135.5 and $151.95, with an estimated average price of $144.64. The stock is now traded at around $151.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. First National Bank Of Omaha still held 26,728 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First National Bank Of Omaha reduced to a holding in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc by 21.54%. The sale prices were between $59.23 and $74.74, with an estimated average price of $65.93. The stock is now traded at around $64.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. First National Bank Of Omaha still held 53,303 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First National Bank Of Omaha reduced to a holding in Omnicell Inc by 32.58%. The sale prices were between $73.85 and $120.02, with an estimated average price of $98.45. The stock is now traded at around $129.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. First National Bank Of Omaha still held 22,902 shares as of 2020-12-31.