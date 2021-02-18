Strategic Wealth Management Inc Buys First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, SSgA SPDR Biotech, Sells Global X Cloud Computing ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Wisdom Tree Cloud Computing Fund

Investment company Strategic Wealth Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, SSgA SPDR Biotech, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, sells Global X Cloud Computing ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Wisdom Tree Cloud Computing Fund, Cisco Systems Inc, DiamondPeak Holdings Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strategic Wealth Management Inc . As of 2020Q4, Strategic Wealth Management Inc owns 60 stocks with a total value of $145 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: GLD, XBI, RIDE,
- Added Positions: FTSM, TSM, IWP, AMD, PBW, HD, NLY, CGNX, GLW, CMI, PHM, NVDA, SWKS,
- Reduced Positions: XLY, FDN, FXG, XLP, QQQ, XLU, XLV, IHI, TAN, AGZ, VTR, KO, MSFT, PEP, TGT, BX, MO, BRK.B,
- Sold Out: CLOU, DIA, WCLD, CSCO, DPHC, ABT, CVS, COST, PYPL,
- First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 253,002 shares, 10.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 201.62%
- CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 279,400 shares, 9.91% of the total portfolio.
- SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) - 34,503 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.03%
- SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) - 30,111 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. New Position
- First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (FXG) - 99,785 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.31%
Strategic Wealth Management Inc initiated holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares. The purchase prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $166.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 30,111 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SSgA SPDR Biotech (XBI)
Strategic Wealth Management Inc initiated holding in SSgA SPDR Biotech. The purchase prices were between $110.36 and $151.14, with an estimated average price of $128.64. The stock is now traded at around $156.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 13,249 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Lordstown Motors Corp (RIDE)
Strategic Wealth Management Inc initiated holding in Lordstown Motors Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.05 and $28.6, with an estimated average price of $20.45. The stock is now traded at around $24.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,895 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)
Strategic Wealth Management Inc added to a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 201.62%. The purchase prices were between $60.02 and $60.09, with an estimated average price of $60.05. The stock is now traded at around $60.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.01%. The holding were 253,002 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Strategic Wealth Management Inc added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 182.95%. The purchase prices were between $80.8 and $109.04, with an estimated average price of $95.04. The stock is now traded at around $134.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 25,185 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)
Strategic Wealth Management Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 83.79%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $109.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 28,080 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Strategic Wealth Management Inc added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 66.88%. The purchase prices were between $74.7 and $97.12, with an estimated average price of $86.32. The stock is now traded at around $88.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 29,475 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU)
Strategic Wealth Management Inc sold out a holding in Global X Cloud Computing ETF. The sale prices were between $23.2 and $29.21, with an estimated average price of $25.72.Sold Out: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)
Strategic Wealth Management Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $263.85 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $290.29.Sold Out: Wisdom Tree Cloud Computing Fund (WCLD)
Strategic Wealth Management Inc sold out a holding in Wisdom Tree Cloud Computing Fund. The sale prices were between $41.46 and $57.2, with an estimated average price of $47.88.Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Strategic Wealth Management Inc sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.13.Sold Out: DiamondPeak Holdings Corp (DPHC)
Strategic Wealth Management Inc sold out a holding in DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $18.21 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $22.24.Sold Out: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Strategic Wealth Management Inc sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $105 and $114.42, with an estimated average price of $108.7.
