Strategic Wealth Management Inc Buys First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, SSgA SPDR Biotech, Sells Global X Cloud Computing ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Wisdom Tree Cloud Computing Fund

February 18, 2021 | About: FTSM +0.02% TSM -1.2% IWP -0.46% AMD -1.45% GLD -0.01% XBI -2.6% RIDE -0.77% CLOU -0.68% DIA -0.33% WCLD +0.22% CSCO +0.19% D +0.44%

Investment company Strategic Wealth Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, SSgA SPDR Biotech, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, sells Global X Cloud Computing ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Wisdom Tree Cloud Computing Fund, Cisco Systems Inc, DiamondPeak Holdings Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strategic Wealth Management Inc . As of 2020Q4, Strategic Wealth Management Inc owns 60 stocks with a total value of $145 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of STRATEGIC WEALTH MANAGEMENT INC
  1. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 253,002 shares, 10.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 201.62%
  2. CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 279,400 shares, 9.91% of the total portfolio.
  3. SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) - 34,503 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.03%
  4. SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) - 30,111 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (FXG) - 99,785 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.31%
New Purchase: SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc initiated holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares. The purchase prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $166.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 30,111 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SSgA SPDR Biotech (XBI)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc initiated holding in SSgA SPDR Biotech. The purchase prices were between $110.36 and $151.14, with an estimated average price of $128.64. The stock is now traded at around $156.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 13,249 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Lordstown Motors Corp (RIDE)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc initiated holding in Lordstown Motors Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.05 and $28.6, with an estimated average price of $20.45. The stock is now traded at around $24.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,895 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc added to a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 201.62%. The purchase prices were between $60.02 and $60.09, with an estimated average price of $60.05. The stock is now traded at around $60.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.01%. The holding were 253,002 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 182.95%. The purchase prices were between $80.8 and $109.04, with an estimated average price of $95.04. The stock is now traded at around $134.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 25,185 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 83.79%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $109.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 28,080 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 66.88%. The purchase prices were between $74.7 and $97.12, with an estimated average price of $86.32. The stock is now traded at around $88.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 29,475 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc sold out a holding in Global X Cloud Computing ETF. The sale prices were between $23.2 and $29.21, with an estimated average price of $25.72.

Sold Out: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $263.85 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $290.29.

Sold Out: Wisdom Tree Cloud Computing Fund (WCLD)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc sold out a holding in Wisdom Tree Cloud Computing Fund. The sale prices were between $41.46 and $57.2, with an estimated average price of $47.88.

Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.13.

Sold Out: DiamondPeak Holdings Corp (DPHC)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc sold out a holding in DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $18.21 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $22.24.

Sold Out: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $105 and $114.42, with an estimated average price of $108.7.



