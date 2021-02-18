Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Micron Technology Inc

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Verition Fund Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, Netflix Inc, Boeing Co, sells Alphabet Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Micron Technology Inc, Microsoft Corp, Unilever NV during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Verition Fund Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, Verition Fund Management LLC owns 910 stocks with a total value of $9.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Verition Fund Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/verition+fund+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 205,448 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 173.34% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 205,000 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,299,900 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,299,900 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 151410.56% Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,400,000 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio.

Verition Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $355.01 and $391.77, with an estimated average price of $373.87. The stock is now traded at around $356.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Verition Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Tiffany & Co. The purchase prices were between $116.11 and $131.72, with an estimated average price of $128.19. The stock is now traded at around $131.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 531,792 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Verition Fund Management LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.44 and $55.07, with an estimated average price of $54.7. The stock is now traded at around $55.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 935,041 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Verition Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.78. The stock is now traded at around $61.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,009,667 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Verition Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.37 and $82.8, with an estimated average price of $82.56. The stock is now traded at around $82.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 549,994 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Verition Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.25 and $55.82, with an estimated average price of $38.91. The stock is now traded at around $52.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 574,456 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Verition Fund Management LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 151410.56%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $129.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.84%. The holding were 3,299,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Verition Fund Management LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 173.34%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3328.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.72%. The holding were 205,448 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Verition Fund Management LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 13597.83%. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.26. The stock is now traded at around $269.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.33%. The holding were 1,401,425 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Verition Fund Management LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 47479.98%. The purchase prices were between $470.5 and $554.09, with an estimated average price of $506.65. The stock is now traded at around $548.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 580,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Verition Fund Management LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 183.68%. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $192.61. The stock is now traded at around $208.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 1,703,874 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Verition Fund Management LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 4234.84%. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.36. The stock is now traded at around $290.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 450,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Verition Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

Verition Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.

Verition Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in BHP Group PLC. The sale prices were between $38.5 and $53.87, with an estimated average price of $45.94.

Verition Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $116.49 and $118, with an estimated average price of $117.3.

Verition Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $1348.76 and $1517.9, with an estimated average price of $1418.95.

Verition Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The sale prices were between $55.42 and $76.61, with an estimated average price of $65.76.