EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. Buys Honeywell International Inc, Keysight Technologies Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Sells Accenture PLC, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

Torrance, CA, based Investment company EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Honeywell International Inc, Keysight Technologies Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells Accenture PLC, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index, BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EP Wealth Advisors, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. owns 429 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



HON, KEYS, VGIT, BRK.B, IVW, VMBS, TWLO, IUSG, VIRT, VCIT, VGSH, IBM, SCHW, APD, C, DD, DOW, HRL, IAU, IUSV, IYW, MDGL, RMD, SJW, XLI, A, AMP, AZN, CBRE, CME, COP, CRWD, CSX, CTAS, CTVA, DEO, EL, ERIC, EWBC, F, FCX, FTEC, GLW, GOF, GS, GXC, HYG, ING, IWC, KKR, LVS, LW, MDYG, MGK, MGV, MPC, MS, MTCH, NIO, NOW, NTAP, NVO, PCAR, PRF, PRU, PXQ, SIGI, SNE, SNPS, SRLN, TRMB, TSM, TSN, TWTR, USIG, VAW, VFH, VTR, XBI, XLRE, XMMO, ZION, ASPU, ATCO, BCS, BSCM, CIBR, DPG, FHLC, IYM, IYR, LIT, NYF, PEY, PPA, QUAL, SLYG, SPDW, VONG, XLG, XLP, Added Positions: VUG, IGSB, VCSH, AGG, JPST, IWP, AAPL, MSFT, VXUS, JNJ, AMT, AMZN, CVS, NOC, VBR, CSCO, GOOGL, JPM, MRK, V, VLO, VNQ, XLE, ALL, BMY, COST, IWN, SYK, TJX, XLK, AMD, ATVI, AVGO, DIS, FB, GD, GPN, IYY, PEP, VWO, BNDX, CL, FMC, HCA, IJK, MUB, SBUX, SPGI, UNP, ZTS, BLK, CVX, ESGD, HD, ABBV, CMF, IEFA, IWD, MCD, NKE, SCHB, SCHF, TSLA, XOM, ABT, BAX, CHTR, CMCSA, DSI, EW, GDX, GLD, GOOG, IJH, IJS, ITA, IWB, IWR, IWS, IYC, LLY, LRCX, MO, NFLX, ORCL, PFE, PG, SCHA, TGT, TXN, VZ, WM, ADBE, ADP, AMAT, AMGN, BABA, BF.B, BIV, BSV, CAG, CAT, CCI, CDW, CLX, DHR, DLR, DXCM, EA, ECL, ED, ESGU, FDX, GLPI, ICF, IEMG, IJT, INTC, INTU, ITOT, IXN, JNK, KMI, KO, LMT, LULU, MA, MDLZ, MDT, MDY, MMM, MU, NVDA, PFF, PNQI, QAI, ROK, ROP, SBAC, SCHX, SHW, SPHD, SPYG, SRE, UNH, USMV, VGT, VO, VTRS, VV, VYM, WMT, XLC,

ACN, VTV, ACWI, VEA, GUNR, TIP, SCHG, VOT, VOE, VTI, SCHV, IVV, VB, VBK, DJP, EMB, VNQI, EFA, IVE, PLD, VOO, VXF, BA, BOND, FDN, IGV, JCI, LEG, PSK, SCHE, TMO, VEU, WBA, XLY, XNCR, XT, ARE, BAC, BBVA, BND, BSCL, CMG, CMI, CMP, CRM, D, DELL, DES, DHI, DLN, DON, DUK, DVY, DWAS, EIX, ENB, ETN, FE, FIS, GE, GIS, GPC, GSK, HBI, IEF, IGIB, IHI, IWV, IXJ, KMB, LAMR, LHX, LOW, MAR, MET, MINT, MRVL, MTUM, NEE, NVS, OMC, PAYX, PIE, PM, PPL, PSX, QCOM, QTEC, RSP, SCHC, SCHM, SEE, SHOP, SIVB, SLYV, SO, SOXX, SPIP, SPLV, SPTM, SUB, SWK, TFC, TMUS, TTD, UAL, VIOG, VT, WAL, WELL, WFC, XLF, YUM, Sold Out: AXP, ANSS, SHY, BDX, GILD, K, PPG, PSEC, BRK.A, BX, AYX, BSCK, OXSQ,

For the details of EP Wealth Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ep+wealth+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 1,418,966 shares, 12.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.53% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 5,516,654 shares, 10.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.99% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 2,101,405 shares, 8.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.51% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 911,545 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.80% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 310,124 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.76%

EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.16 and $214.63, with an estimated average price of $193.21. The stock is now traded at around $203.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 168,531 shares as of 2020-12-31.

EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.27 and $132.09, with an estimated average price of $115.43. The stock is now traded at around $148.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 213,027 shares as of 2020-12-31.

EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.32 and $70.39, with an estimated average price of $69.92. The stock is now traded at around $68.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 268,294 shares as of 2020-12-31.

EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.33. The stock is now traded at around $243.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 63,755 shares as of 2020-12-31.

EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 123,459 shares as of 2020-12-31.

EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.96 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $54.09. The stock is now traded at around $53.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 66,317 shares as of 2020-12-31.

EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 970.65%. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 184,805 shares as of 2020-12-31.

EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 295.48%. The purchase prices were between $116.49 and $118, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $116.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 135,372 shares as of 2020-12-31.

EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 186.89%. The purchase prices were between $50.74 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 247,949 shares as of 2020-12-31.

EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.00%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $109.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 121,210 shares as of 2020-12-31.

EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 407.44%. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $60.55, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $63.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 77,679 shares as of 2020-12-31.

EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 111.17%. The purchase prices were between $289.82 and $319.68, with an estimated average price of $305.87. The stock is now traded at around $297.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 15,314 shares as of 2020-12-31.

EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $91.07 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $110.9.

EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.32 and $86.46, with an estimated average price of $86.39.

EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Ansys Inc. The sale prices were between $304.37 and $364.17, with an estimated average price of $334.69.

EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The sale prices were between $50.29 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $58.31.

EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.19 and $21.23, with an estimated average price of $21.2.

EP Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $227.47 and $252.09, with an estimated average price of $239.14.