Circle Wealth Management, LLC Buys Hibbett Sports Inc, SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Unilever PLC, Sells WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund, International Business Machines Corp, Unilever NV

Investment company Circle Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Hibbett Sports Inc, SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Unilever PLC, TJX Inc, Accenture PLC, sells WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund, International Business Machines Corp, Unilever NV, Cigna Corp, SMART Global Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Circle Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Circle Wealth Management, LLC owns 222 stocks with a total value of $698 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 598,560 shares, 32.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 294,574 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.96% CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 514,070 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.02% Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 395,163 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 118,709 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.71%

Circle Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Hibbett Sports Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.57 and $55.4, with an estimated average price of $44.71. The stock is now traded at around $64.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 30,165 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Circle Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.28. The stock is now traded at around $55.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 14,165 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Circle Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Ross Stores Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.17 and $122.81, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $120.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,780 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Circle Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $314.68 and $381.16, with an estimated average price of $351.49. The stock is now traded at around $415.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,854 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Circle Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BlackLine Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.1 and $140.28, with an estimated average price of $111.91. The stock is now traded at around $129.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,453 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Circle Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $670.38 and $747.63, with an estimated average price of $711.97. The stock is now traded at around $726.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 868 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Circle Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 404.90%. The purchase prices were between $74.87 and $89.65, with an estimated average price of $84.5. The stock is now traded at around $89.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 15,647 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Circle Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 165.52%. The purchase prices were between $50.8 and $68.4, with an estimated average price of $60.88. The stock is now traded at around $68.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 16,916 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Circle Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 113.95%. The purchase prices were between $213.94 and $266.25, with an estimated average price of $239.95. The stock is now traded at around $257.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,694 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Circle Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 38.82%. The purchase prices were between $173.37 and $209.85, with an estimated average price of $199.81. The stock is now traded at around $207.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,878 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Circle Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 59.12%. The purchase prices were between $141.09 and $166.68, with an estimated average price of $155.65. The stock is now traded at around $176.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,008 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Circle Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 30.73%. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.57. The stock is now traded at around $165.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,484 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Circle Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $106.65 and $131.49, with an estimated average price of $120.89.

Circle Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

Circle Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SMART Global Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $23.89 and $37.63, with an estimated average price of $29.89.

Circle Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in HighPoint Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $3.05 and $13.97, with an estimated average price of $9.27.