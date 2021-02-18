Ghost Tree Capital, LLC Buys Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc, Travere Therapeutics Inc, Sells Adverum Biotechnologies Inc, Mersana Therapeutics Inc, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Ghost Tree Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc, Travere Therapeutics Inc, Cogent Biosciences Inc, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc, sells Adverum Biotechnologies Inc, Mersana Therapeutics Inc, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, Immunovant Inc, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ghost Tree Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Ghost Tree Capital, LLC owns 43 stocks with a total value of $449 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: APLS, TVTX, COGT, FPRX, HLXA, VTGN, ACRS, CRIS, SRRA, CTIC, APVO, OTIC,

APLS, TVTX, COGT, FPRX, HLXA, VTGN, ACRS, CRIS, SRRA, CTIC, APVO, OTIC, Added Positions: SNDX, XENE, RCKT, KURA, TGTX, ISEE, AMRN, ARVN,

SNDX, XENE, RCKT, KURA, TGTX, ISEE, AMRN, ARVN, Reduced Positions: MRSN, IMVT, ALDX, ASND, BCRX, SRPT, IOVA, CNST, WVE, KALV, MRTX, FATE, BIIB,

MRSN, IMVT, ALDX, ASND, BCRX, SRPT, IOVA, CNST, WVE, KALV, MRTX, FATE, BIIB, Sold Out: ADVM, AUPH, AGIO, AVDL, RAPT, MYOV, NXTC, RETA, ALT, RGNX, IMV, FIXX, MRNA, AKBA, CCXI,

For the details of Ghost Tree Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ghost+tree+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 100,000 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX) - 1,350,000 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 217.65% Trillium Therapeutics Inc (TRIL) - 1,950,000 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT) - 500,000 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.00% Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) - 500,000 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.04%

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC initiated holding in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.79 and $57.2, with an estimated average price of $42.47. The stock is now traded at around $44.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.14%. The holding were 325,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC initiated holding in Travere Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.17 and $27.87, with an estimated average price of $23.41. The stock is now traded at around $29.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 475,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC initiated holding in Cogent Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.36 and $13.01, with an estimated average price of $11.02. The stock is now traded at around $9.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 1,100,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC initiated holding in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.56 and $22.43, with an estimated average price of $12.65. The stock is now traded at around $21.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC initiated holding in Helix Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.17 and $11.37, with an estimated average price of $10.59. The stock is now traded at around $12.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC initiated holding in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.65 and $1.94, with an estimated average price of $0.85. The stock is now traded at around $2.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 2,440,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC added to a holding in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc by 217.65%. The purchase prices were between $15.14 and $26.44, with an estimated average price of $20.83. The stock is now traded at around $23.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.58%. The holding were 1,350,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC added to a holding in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc by 115.38%. The purchase prices were between $9.49 and $16.04, with an estimated average price of $11.71. The stock is now traded at around $14.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC added to a holding in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $23.31 and $59.57, with an estimated average price of $36.66. The stock is now traded at around $53.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC added to a holding in Kura Oncology Inc by 44.44%. The purchase prices were between $29 and $41.62, with an estimated average price of $35.21. The stock is now traded at around $32.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 325,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC added to a holding in TG Therapeutics Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $25.27 and $54.9, with an estimated average price of $33.89. The stock is now traded at around $46.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC added to a holding in IVERIC bio Inc by 37.50%. The purchase prices were between $5.65 and $7.66, with an estimated average price of $6.41. The stock is now traded at around $6.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,375,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $14.26, with an estimated average price of $12.4.

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $12.94 and $16.05, with an estimated average price of $14.55.

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $33.21 and $46.54, with an estimated average price of $39.61.

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. The sale prices were between $5.03 and $7.95, with an estimated average price of $6.27.

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC sold out a holding in RAPT Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $15.89 and $40.87, with an estimated average price of $27.1.

Ghost Tree Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Myovant Sciences Ltd. The sale prices were between $13.8 and $27.62, with an estimated average price of $19.55.