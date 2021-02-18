Ion Asset Management Ltd. Buys Flex, Jamf Holding, Jamf Holding, Sells SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc, Ciena Corp, Fiverr International

George Town, Grand Cayman, E9, based Investment company Ion Asset Management Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Flex, Jamf Holding, Jamf Holding, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Array Technologies Inc, sells SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc, Ciena Corp, Fiverr International, SSgA SPDR Homebuilders, Tower Semiconductor during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ion Asset Management Ltd.. As of 2020Q4, Ion Asset Management Ltd. owns 29 stocks with a total value of $743 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FLEX, SEDG, ARRY, MSP, CERT, RIGL, WMG, AI, CNK, AONE, ABNB,

FLEX, SEDG, ARRY, MSP, CERT, RIGL, WMG, AI, CNK, AONE, ABNB, Added Positions: JAMF, JAMF, CHKP, SLV, EA, PYPL, RDWR, EB, MRVL,

JAMF, JAMF, CHKP, SLV, EA, PYPL, RDWR, EB, MRVL, Reduced Positions: CIEN, TSEM, DK, CYBR, PING, SLGL,

CIEN, TSEM, DK, CYBR, PING, SLGL, Sold Out: SAIL, FVRR, XHB, GDX, RXT, ENPH, DCT, TBIO, MIME, LSF,

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP) - 1,828,148 shares, 32.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.05% CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR) - 674,115 shares, 14.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55% Ciena Corp (CIEN) - 1,487,209 shares, 10.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.72% Flex Ltd (FLEX) - 2,395,401 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. New Position Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) - 1,452,402 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.56%

Ion Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Flex Ltd. The purchase prices were between $11.17 and $18.24, with an estimated average price of $15.4. The stock is now traded at around $19.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.79%. The holding were 2,395,401 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $206.37 and $324.09, with an estimated average price of $276.81. The stock is now traded at around $316.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 72,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Array Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.09 and $47.43, with an estimated average price of $40.32. The stock is now traded at around $40.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 260,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Datto Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.44 and $32.72, with an estimated average price of $28.34. The stock is now traded at around $24.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 360,350 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Certara Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.59 and $40.18, with an estimated average price of $36.62. The stock is now traded at around $37.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.35 and $3.74, with an estimated average price of $2.9. The stock is now traded at around $4.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 1,830,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in Jamf Holding Corp. by 374.35%. The purchase prices were between $29.46 and $36.75, with an estimated average price of $32.92. The stock is now traded at around $34.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.76%. The holding were 1,185,872 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in BTC iShares Silver Trust by 54.32%. The purchase prices were between $21.05 and $24.76, with an estimated average price of $22.76. The stock is now traded at around $25.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 879,650 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 87.50%. The purchase prices were between $116.84 and $143.6, with an estimated average price of $128.86. The stock is now traded at around $147.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.36. The stock is now traded at around $290.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. added to a holding in Eventbrite Inc by 28.21%. The purchase prices were between $9.1 and $18.78, with an estimated average price of $14.05. The stock is now traded at around $18.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $41.29 and $58.85, with an estimated average price of $46.89.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The sale prices were between $136.58 and $223.38, with an estimated average price of $181.44.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in SSgA SPDR Homebuilders. The sale prices were between $51.98 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $56.62.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $33.25 and $41.2, with an estimated average price of $37.14.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Rackspace Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $15.58 and $20.84, with an estimated average price of $18.04.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $90.43 and $181.39, with an estimated average price of $127.42.