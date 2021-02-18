Us Financial Advisors, Llc Buys BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells Vanguard Financials ETF, Vanguard Materials ETF, Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Investment company Us Financial Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, sells Vanguard Financials ETF, Vanguard Materials ETF, Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF, Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF, SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Us Financial Advisors, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Us Financial Advisors, Llc owns 130 stocks with a total value of $332 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IWB, EFA, IWF, AGG, SHY, MOAT, IEI, BNDX, IVW, VCIT, VCSH, FLOT, EEM, MBB, SCHB, TMO, TOTL, ANGL, SCHF, SCHE, VTI, IGSB, VTIP, IWD, TIP, VTEB, EMB, IJR, SPSB, IGIB, ITOT, VIG, QQQ, XLK, CLX, BX, IXUS, AMZN, JNJ, VXUS, LQD, PEP, XLV, GM, MGM, PVH, RCL, BBIO, STZ, NOC, CAKE, FEX, EFV, XLF, EAT, EFG, IVE, MRNA, SCHZ, XLI, BUD, CMCSA, JPM, WRB, FVD, GSLC, RTX, XLC, MDY, SLY, SAVE, VYM, GOOGL, CSCO, DAL, DIS, IYH, PG, XLY, SPSM, BIL, TT, BAC, CVX, GE, INTC, IUSG, M, SCHP, SPTM, XBI, TSLA, WPX, FB, IJH, QUAL, IYW, NSC, NOBL, XLP, PK,

Added Positions: IVV, SPY, VB, VUG, VTV, SCHM, VSS, VEA, BSV, VO, AAPL, VMBS, BIV, VWO, BA, MSFT, XOM, BLV,

Reduced Positions: XLU, VGT, VHT, VBR, VOO, BND, VBK, IEFA, VXF, IEMG,

Sold Out: VFH, VAW, VCR, VDC, XLE, VOX, NEN, IYR, MO, HYG, JHP, BGY, GLQ,

BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 149,948 shares, 9.58% of the total portfolio. New Position BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 67,382 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4013.68% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 267,384 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 81,180 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 189.59% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 41,309 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1322.98%

Us Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $182.15 and $211.84, with an estimated average price of $199.16. The stock is now traded at around $222.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.58%. The holding were 149,948 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Us Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.8 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $67.94. The stock is now traded at around $76.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.88%. The holding were 267,384 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Us Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $209.24 and $241.25, with an estimated average price of $227.51. The stock is now traded at around $251.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.59%. The holding were 63,080 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Us Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.49 and $118, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $116.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.25%. The holding were 119,287 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Us Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.32 and $86.46, with an estimated average price of $86.39. The stock is now traded at around $86.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 128,150 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Us Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.1 and $63.11, with an estimated average price of $59.05. The stock is now traded at around $66.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 170,696 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Us Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4013.68%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $392.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.44%. The holding were 67,382 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Us Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 1322.98%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $390.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.33%. The holding were 41,309 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Us Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 189.59%. The purchase prices were between $156.73 and $196.91, with an estimated average price of $177.14. The stock is now traded at around $212.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 81,180 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Us Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 633.22%. The purchase prices were between $220.77 and $253.46, with an estimated average price of $239.84. The stock is now traded at around $265.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 31,543 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Us Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 874.58%. The purchase prices were between $101.75 and $119.15, with an estimated average price of $112.7. The stock is now traded at around $124.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 43,330 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Us Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 735.61%. The purchase prices were between $55.93 and $68.45, with an estimated average price of $62.8. The stock is now traded at around $73.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 46,819 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Us Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The sale prices were between $58.32 and $72.85, with an estimated average price of $66.29.

Us Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Materials ETF. The sale prices were between $132.46 and $156.97, with an estimated average price of $147.6.

Us Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF. The sale prices were between $229.12 and $275.61, with an estimated average price of $254.59.

Us Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF. The sale prices were between $159.52 and $175, with an estimated average price of $169.82.

Us Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68.

Us Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF. The sale prices were between $101.43 and $120.2, with an estimated average price of $111.88.