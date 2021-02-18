>
Intellectus Partners, LLC Buys Varonis Systems Inc, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, BTC iShares Silver Trust, Sells Broadcom Inc, ProShares Short S&P500, Gilead Sciences Inc

February 18, 2021 | About: VRNS +2.03% GLD -0.01% SLV -1.34% NTLA -3.18% VSAT -0.97% DSL +0.11% SKLZ -5.46% NUVB -1.88% RSP -0.56% PRTS -3.51% IACA +0.77%

Investment company Intellectus Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Varonis Systems Inc, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, BTC iShares Silver Trust, Skillz Inc, Nuvation Bio Inc, sells Broadcom Inc, ProShares Short S&P500, Gilead Sciences Inc, Revolve Group Inc, Electronic Arts Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Intellectus Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Intellectus Partners, LLC owns 219 stocks with a total value of $326 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Intellectus Partners, LLC
  1. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 24,039 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.97%
  2. Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) - 85,983 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 90.26%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,884 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 33,908 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.05%
  5. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 38,535 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
New Purchase: Skillz Inc (SKLZ)

Intellectus Partners, LLC initiated holding in Skillz Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.02 and $22.73, with an estimated average price of $20.13. The stock is now traded at around $36.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 110,604 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB)

Intellectus Partners, LLC initiated holding in Nuvation Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $10 and $11.7, with an estimated average price of $10.4. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 131,944 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Intellectus Partners, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.78 and $127.54, with an estimated average price of $119.29. The stock is now traded at around $134.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 11,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: CarParts.com Inc (PRTS)

Intellectus Partners, LLC initiated holding in CarParts.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.15 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.94. The stock is now traded at around $19.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 91,899 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd (IACA)

Intellectus Partners, LLC initiated holding in ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $13.4, with an estimated average price of $10.78. The stock is now traded at around $13.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 94,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Intellectus Partners, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $18.61, with an estimated average price of $17.89. The stock is now traded at around $16.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 59,156 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS)

Intellectus Partners, LLC added to a holding in Varonis Systems Inc by 90.26%. The purchase prices were between $115.57 and $175.73, with an estimated average price of $130.35. The stock is now traded at around $204.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 85,983 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)

Intellectus Partners, LLC added to a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares by 107.86%. The purchase prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $166.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 39,169 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Intellectus Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Silver Trust by 346.04%. The purchase prices were between $21.05 and $24.76, with an estimated average price of $22.76. The stock is now traded at around $25.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 127,567 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA)

Intellectus Partners, LLC added to a holding in Intellia Therapeutics Inc by 44.41%. The purchase prices were between $18.83 and $63.53, with an estimated average price of $36.57. The stock is now traded at around $66.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 65,925 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Viasat Inc (VSAT)

Intellectus Partners, LLC added to a holding in Viasat Inc by 98.72%. The purchase prices were between $30.57 and $36.68, with an estimated average price of $34.38. The stock is now traded at around $57.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 54,250 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL)

Intellectus Partners, LLC added to a holding in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 30.73%. The purchase prices were between $15.32 and $17.2, with an estimated average price of $16.24. The stock is now traded at around $17.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 200,341 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Intellectus Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $347.21 and $437.85, with an estimated average price of $390.18.

Sold Out: Revolve Group Inc (RVLV)

Intellectus Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Revolve Group Inc. The sale prices were between $17.3 and $32.07, with an estimated average price of $22.36.

Sold Out: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

Intellectus Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $116.84 and $143.6, with an estimated average price of $128.86.

Sold Out: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)

Intellectus Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $138.67 and $179.24, with an estimated average price of $164.66.

Sold Out: Gores Metropoulos Inc (GMHI)

Intellectus Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Gores Metropoulos Inc. The sale prices were between $10.08 and $18.4, with an estimated average price of $11.24.

Sold Out: TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

Intellectus Partners, LLC sold out a holding in TE Connectivity Ltd. The sale prices were between $96.05 and $121.07, with an estimated average price of $110.4.



