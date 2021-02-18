Intellectus Partners, LLC Buys Varonis Systems Inc, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, BTC iShares Silver Trust, Sells Broadcom Inc, ProShares Short S&P500, Gilead Sciences Inc

Investment company Intellectus Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Varonis Systems Inc, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, BTC iShares Silver Trust, Skillz Inc, Nuvation Bio Inc, sells Broadcom Inc, ProShares Short S&P500, Gilead Sciences Inc, Revolve Group Inc, Electronic Arts Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Intellectus Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Intellectus Partners, LLC owns 219 stocks with a total value of $326 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Intellectus Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/intellectus+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 24,039 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.97% Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) - 85,983 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 90.26% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,884 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15% Facebook Inc (FB) - 33,908 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.05% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 38,535 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%

Intellectus Partners, LLC initiated holding in Skillz Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.02 and $22.73, with an estimated average price of $20.13. The stock is now traded at around $36.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 110,604 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intellectus Partners, LLC initiated holding in Nuvation Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $10 and $11.7, with an estimated average price of $10.4. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 131,944 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intellectus Partners, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.78 and $127.54, with an estimated average price of $119.29. The stock is now traded at around $134.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 11,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intellectus Partners, LLC initiated holding in CarParts.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.15 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.94. The stock is now traded at around $19.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 91,899 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intellectus Partners, LLC initiated holding in ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $13.4, with an estimated average price of $10.78. The stock is now traded at around $13.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 94,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intellectus Partners, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $18.61, with an estimated average price of $17.89. The stock is now traded at around $16.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 59,156 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intellectus Partners, LLC added to a holding in Varonis Systems Inc by 90.26%. The purchase prices were between $115.57 and $175.73, with an estimated average price of $130.35. The stock is now traded at around $204.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 85,983 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intellectus Partners, LLC added to a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares by 107.86%. The purchase prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $166.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 39,169 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intellectus Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Silver Trust by 346.04%. The purchase prices were between $21.05 and $24.76, with an estimated average price of $22.76. The stock is now traded at around $25.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 127,567 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intellectus Partners, LLC added to a holding in Intellia Therapeutics Inc by 44.41%. The purchase prices were between $18.83 and $63.53, with an estimated average price of $36.57. The stock is now traded at around $66.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 65,925 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intellectus Partners, LLC added to a holding in Viasat Inc by 98.72%. The purchase prices were between $30.57 and $36.68, with an estimated average price of $34.38. The stock is now traded at around $57.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 54,250 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intellectus Partners, LLC added to a holding in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 30.73%. The purchase prices were between $15.32 and $17.2, with an estimated average price of $16.24. The stock is now traded at around $17.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 200,341 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intellectus Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $347.21 and $437.85, with an estimated average price of $390.18.

Intellectus Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Revolve Group Inc. The sale prices were between $17.3 and $32.07, with an estimated average price of $22.36.

Intellectus Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $116.84 and $143.6, with an estimated average price of $128.86.

Intellectus Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $138.67 and $179.24, with an estimated average price of $164.66.

Intellectus Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Gores Metropoulos Inc. The sale prices were between $10.08 and $18.4, with an estimated average price of $11.24.

Intellectus Partners, LLC sold out a holding in TE Connectivity Ltd. The sale prices were between $96.05 and $121.07, with an estimated average price of $110.4.