Symmetry Partner, LLC Buys SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR, Sells BTC iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, SSgA Health Care Select

Investment company Symmetry Partner, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, sells BTC iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Alphabet Inc, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Symmetry Partner, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Symmetry Partner, LLC owns 586 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: XLB, ENPH, QRTEA, XLNX, TTD, PAG, HUBS, BERY, ALLY, HBI, SPB, ATH, HWM, MRNA, VIRT, TEAM, LSXMK, ROKU, ZS, CZR, WORK, IPGP, PANW, DISCK, LNT, GL, SUI, ON, NWL, CLGX, EXPE, DTE, CRUS, CIEN, LNG, BRKR, AMED,

XLB, ENPH, QRTEA, XLNX, TTD, PAG, HUBS, BERY, ALLY, HBI, SPB, ATH, HWM, MRNA, VIRT, TEAM, LSXMK, ROKU, ZS, CZR, WORK, IPGP, PANW, DISCK, LNT, GL, SUI, ON, NWL, CLGX, EXPE, DTE, CRUS, CIEN, LNG, BRKR, AMED, Added Positions: XLY, BSV, BNDX, BND, VCSH, VTIP, QUAL, PCAR, SPLV, XLK, MUB, EFV, PFF, UPS, JNK, AMZN, SCHW, FDX, HCA, GLTR, VTV, XLC, XSLV, LB, NEM, EMB, VEA, VNQ, ALGN, NKE, LIN, SCCO, ANTM, FB, ETSY, PYPL, SHM, SJNK, VMBS, VNQI, A, ALB, CTSH, DVA, FCX, MNST, HPQ, MCD, MS, WMT, KEYS, SPOT, AMCR, SUB, VOE, VSS, VWO, ABT, ABMD, ADBE, APD, AXP, ADSK, BAC, BAX, CHRW, CERN, CRL, CHD, CSCO, COST, DRI, DE, DKS, D, EMN, ERIE, FDS, FISV, GD, HD, JBHT, MOH, VTRS, NUS, OSK, PKI, PFE, PG, PGR, CRM, STT, TPX, TXN, TKR, TSCO, TRMB, WAL, V, DG, TSLA, UI, ZNGA, LBRDK, SEDG, TDOC, CC, FTV, FM, SHY, MMM, AOS, ACAD, AIG, ADM, ARW, AZPN, BDX, SAM, KO, COP, CCK, EMR, FMC, FICO, LRCX, MRVL, MPWR, NFLX, PPG, PH, PWR, RBC, RHI, SEIC, SGEN, SWKS, SYK, TROW, TER, UTHR, DIS, WMB, ZBRA, LULU, MASI, AWK, HZNP, APTV, EPAM, NOW, PNR, QRVO, Z, SNAP, GTES,

XLY, BSV, BNDX, BND, VCSH, VTIP, QUAL, PCAR, SPLV, XLK, MUB, EFV, PFF, UPS, JNK, AMZN, SCHW, FDX, HCA, GLTR, VTV, XLC, XSLV, LB, NEM, EMB, VEA, VNQ, ALGN, NKE, LIN, SCCO, ANTM, FB, ETSY, PYPL, SHM, SJNK, VMBS, VNQI, A, ALB, CTSH, DVA, FCX, MNST, HPQ, MCD, MS, WMT, KEYS, SPOT, AMCR, SUB, VOE, VSS, VWO, ABT, ABMD, ADBE, APD, AXP, ADSK, BAC, BAX, CHRW, CERN, CRL, CHD, CSCO, COST, DRI, DE, DKS, D, EMN, ERIE, FDS, FISV, GD, HD, JBHT, MOH, VTRS, NUS, OSK, PKI, PFE, PG, PGR, CRM, STT, TPX, TXN, TKR, TSCO, TRMB, WAL, V, DG, TSLA, UI, ZNGA, LBRDK, SEDG, TDOC, CC, FTV, FM, SHY, MMM, AOS, ACAD, AIG, ADM, ARW, AZPN, BDX, SAM, KO, COP, CCK, EMR, FMC, FICO, LRCX, MRVL, MPWR, NFLX, PPG, PH, PWR, RBC, RHI, SEIC, SGEN, SWKS, SYK, TROW, TER, UTHR, DIS, WMB, ZBRA, LULU, MASI, AWK, HZNP, APTV, EPAM, NOW, PNR, QRVO, Z, SNAP, GTES, Reduced Positions: ACWV, USMV, EFAV, MSFT, GOOGL, VBR, ISTB, INTC, AMGN, TSM, BIIB, MU, TMUS, LLY, KR, LMT, LOW, REGN, TMO, ABBV, T, CVS, INFO, JPM, THO, VZ, SCHC, ATVI, AKAM, BWA, CPB, EA, HRL, HUM, JKHY, JNJ, LH, LEN, MDT, SBUX, NLOK, TJX, PM, CFX, EEMV, AMD, ALL, AMX, AEP, ABC, BLK, BSX, CAH, CE, CINF, CTXS, CLX, DXCM, DPZ, EW, HAS, HSIC, TT, ICE, SJM, JCI, KSU, K, KMB, LKQ, LEG, SPGI, MCK, MRK, NSC, ORCL, BKNG, PHM, DGX, ROL, ROST, SIVB, XPO, SNA, SWK, TFX, UAL, UNP, EBAY, MA, LDOS, CHTR, BURL, ALLE, CFG, VVV, ELAN, DOX, AMAT, ACGL, AZO, BMY, BF.B, CBRE, CAT, CVX, CI, C, CL, COO, DLTR, EFX, GRMN, GNTX, GILD, GPN, GFI, GS, HUBB, ISRG, KEY, MDLZ, LVS, MTB, MKSI, MKTX, MMC, MLM, NVR, NUE, ORLY, PPL, PB, RF, RS, RSG, ROP, STE, TECH, VRTX, VMC, GWW, WSO, WFC, DAL, FBHS, PSX, ZTS, W, CTVA, SPY, XLP, XLU,

ACWV, USMV, EFAV, MSFT, GOOGL, VBR, ISTB, INTC, AMGN, TSM, BIIB, MU, TMUS, LLY, KR, LMT, LOW, REGN, TMO, ABBV, T, CVS, INFO, JPM, THO, VZ, SCHC, ATVI, AKAM, BWA, CPB, EA, HRL, HUM, JKHY, JNJ, LH, LEN, MDT, SBUX, NLOK, TJX, PM, CFX, EEMV, AMD, ALL, AMX, AEP, ABC, BLK, BSX, CAH, CE, CINF, CTXS, CLX, DXCM, DPZ, EW, HAS, HSIC, TT, ICE, SJM, JCI, KSU, K, KMB, LKQ, LEG, SPGI, MCK, MRK, NSC, ORCL, BKNG, PHM, DGX, ROL, ROST, SIVB, XPO, SNA, SWK, TFX, UAL, UNP, EBAY, MA, LDOS, CHTR, BURL, ALLE, CFG, VVV, ELAN, DOX, AMAT, ACGL, AZO, BMY, BF.B, CBRE, CAT, CVX, CI, C, CL, COO, DLTR, EFX, GRMN, GNTX, GILD, GPN, GFI, GS, HUBB, ISRG, KEY, MDLZ, LVS, MTB, MKSI, MKTX, MMC, MLM, NVR, NUE, ORLY, PPL, PB, RF, RS, RSG, ROP, STE, TECH, VRTX, VMC, GWW, WSO, WFC, DAL, FBHS, PSX, ZTS, W, CTVA, SPY, XLP, XLU, Sold Out: XLV, JD, CNC, SNDR, PII, AMTD, ADT, LITE, LUMN, QDEL, NTES, JBL, MAN, RNR, GPC, MANH, LII, KNX, SBNY, WU, FLO, RE, EV, INGR, TIMB, VNT,

For the details of Symmetry Partner, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/symmetry+partner%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 765,863 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.56% BTC iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) - 499,293 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.76% Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 337,073 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.62% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 512,598 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.28% Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 748,619 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.18%

Symmetry Partner, LLC initiated holding in SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $61.94 and $72.39, with an estimated average price of $68.65. The stock is now traded at around $73.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 49,142 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Symmetry Partner, LLC initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.43 and $181.39, with an estimated average price of $127.42. The stock is now traded at around $180.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,633 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Symmetry Partner, LLC initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $556.48 and $971.12, with an estimated average price of $758.31. The stock is now traded at around $846.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 554 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Symmetry Partner, LLC initiated holding in Xilinx Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.59 and $152.11, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $137.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,701 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Symmetry Partner, LLC initiated holding in Qurate Retail Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.74 and $11.59, with an estimated average price of $9.03. The stock is now traded at around $12.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 40,171 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Symmetry Partner, LLC initiated holding in Penske Automotive Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $61.36, with an estimated average price of $56.48. The stock is now traded at around $63.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,643 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Symmetry Partner, LLC added to a holding in SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 127.90%. The purchase prices were between $142.97 and $160.78, with an estimated average price of $154.38. The stock is now traded at around $170.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 44,961 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Symmetry Partner, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.37%. The purchase prices were between $82.37 and $82.8, with an estimated average price of $82.56. The stock is now traded at around $82.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 274,502 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Symmetry Partner, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 25.56%. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 116,872 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Symmetry Partner, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 32.35%. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $51.32, with an estimated average price of $50.9. The stock is now traded at around $51.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 138,035 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Symmetry Partner, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.13%. The purchase prices were between $100.86 and $116.21, with an estimated average price of $110.3. The stock is now traded at around $119.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 81,674 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Symmetry Partner, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 45.61%. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $56.23, with an estimated average price of $54.94. The stock is now traded at around $56.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 65,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Symmetry Partner, LLC sold out a holding in SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $101.66 and $113.44, with an estimated average price of $109.25.

Symmetry Partner, LLC sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $76.1 and $92.49, with an estimated average price of $83.6.

Symmetry Partner, LLC sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $58.02 and $71.12, with an estimated average price of $63.61.

Symmetry Partner, LLC sold out a holding in Schneider National Inc. The sale prices were between $20.36 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $22.31.

Symmetry Partner, LLC sold out a holding in Polaris Inc. The sale prices were between $89.19 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.71.

Symmetry Partner, LLC sold out a holding in Quidel Corp. The sale prices were between $174.44 and $283.45, with an estimated average price of $222.2.