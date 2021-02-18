Pacific Center for Financial Services Buys Netflix Inc, CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, Sells Varian Medical Systems Inc, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, CVS Health Corp

Investment company Pacific Center for Financial Services (Current Portfolio) buys Netflix Inc, CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, sells Varian Medical Systems Inc, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, CVS Health Corp, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Ingersoll Rand Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pacific Center for Financial Services. As of 2020Q4, Pacific Center for Financial Services owns 321 stocks with a total value of $224 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NFLX, SCHD, VOOG, ZBRA, VOOV, NEP, JETS, BJK, VTRS, SO, TAN, PBW, EDIT, VCIT, AIV, BEAM, ATSG, NCLH, JAZZ, SNY, MAT,

NFLX, SCHD, VOOG, ZBRA, VOOV, NEP, JETS, BJK, VTRS, SO, TAN, PBW, EDIT, VCIT, AIV, BEAM, ATSG, NCLH, JAZZ, SNY, MAT, Added Positions: MGK, USMV, VTI, IJH, VXF, AAPL, T, SUSA, VIG, VOO, IHI, CPRT, BA, JPM, CAT, VYM, DIS, VLO, IJR, CSCO, BMY, V, MA, ITOT, NVDA, GE, XLY, IJK, IJJ, MMM, IWM, XLK, IYF, SPY, VEA, VHT, XLV, XLRE, XBI, XLF, IEMG, IBM, JNJ, MRK, PEP, CRM, PM, XOM, FB, AGG, BIV, CMCSA, ESS, XLI, XLP, GILD, HD, COST, AIRC, NOK, WM, KMI, SCHB, RWX, ABBV, BSV, IBB, ICLN,

MGK, USMV, VTI, IJH, VXF, AAPL, T, SUSA, VIG, VOO, IHI, CPRT, BA, JPM, CAT, VYM, DIS, VLO, IJR, CSCO, BMY, V, MA, ITOT, NVDA, GE, XLY, IJK, IJJ, MMM, IWM, XLK, IYF, SPY, VEA, VHT, XLV, XLRE, XBI, XLF, IEMG, IBM, JNJ, MRK, PEP, CRM, PM, XOM, FB, AGG, BIV, CMCSA, ESS, XLI, XLP, GILD, HD, COST, AIRC, NOK, WM, KMI, SCHB, RWX, ABBV, BSV, IBB, ICLN, Reduced Positions: VAR, BND, SPLV, MDY, AMZN, EFAV, XMLV, RPG, PRF, MSFT, NEE, CVS, INTC, IP, USB, UPS, C, VNT, DVY, VIAC, BIIB, BK, AXP, AMX, MO,

VAR, BND, SPLV, MDY, AMZN, EFAV, XMLV, RPG, PRF, MSFT, NEE, CVS, INTC, IP, USB, UPS, C, VNT, DVY, VIAC, BIIB, BK, AXP, AMX, MO, Sold Out: VWO, AKAM, ABC, CAH, LUMN, GLW, TT, NBL, PNC, BKNG, TRV, TXT, WY, TAK, ALLE, IR,

For the details of Pacific Center for Financial Services's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pacific+center+for+financial+services/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 586,541 shares, 17.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.64% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 119,027 shares, 16.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1% Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 146,839 shares, 13.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.24% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 112,314 shares, 9.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.37% Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 89,905 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.09%

Pacific Center for Financial Services initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $470.5 and $554.09, with an estimated average price of $506.65. The stock is now traded at around $548.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 388 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pacific Center for Financial Services initiated holding in CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.8 and $65.16, with an estimated average price of $61.01. The stock is now traded at around $67.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,777 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pacific Center for Financial Services initiated holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $258.81 and $384.33, with an estimated average price of $337.76. The stock is now traded at around $477.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 408 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pacific Center for Financial Services initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $202.29 and $230.08, with an estimated average price of $219.08. The stock is now traded at around $240.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 708 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pacific Center for Financial Services initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.35 and $123.99, with an estimated average price of $117.36. The stock is now traded at around $129.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,012 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pacific Center for Financial Services initiated holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $58.99 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $64.54. The stock is now traded at around $77.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,572 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pacific Center for Financial Services added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 132.46%. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $359.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 888 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pacific Center for Financial Services added to a holding in BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 100.14%. The purchase prices were between $80.08 and $162.52, with an estimated average price of $132.85. The stock is now traded at around $86.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,401 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pacific Center for Financial Services added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 80.18%. The purchase prices were between $125.74 and $141.17, with an estimated average price of $135.73. The stock is now traded at around $142.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,854 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pacific Center for Financial Services added to a holding in Copart Inc by 392.00%. The purchase prices were between $107.34 and $127.25, with an estimated average price of $116.7. The stock is now traded at around $118.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,476 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pacific Center for Financial Services added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 22.67%. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.01. The stock is now traded at around $145.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,804 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pacific Center for Financial Services added to a holding in Boeing Co by 198.50%. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $192.61. The stock is now traded at around $208.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 597 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pacific Center for Financial Services sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $43.14 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.08.

Pacific Center for Financial Services sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $108.58 and $140.37, with an estimated average price of $128.75.

Pacific Center for Financial Services sold out a holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The sale prices were between $123.68 and $152.44, with an estimated average price of $138.35.

Pacific Center for Financial Services sold out a holding in Noble Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $8.46 and $8.46, with an estimated average price of $8.46.

Pacific Center for Financial Services sold out a holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $45.61 and $58.47, with an estimated average price of $51.98.

Pacific Center for Financial Services sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $8.62 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $9.87.