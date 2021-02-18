Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Activision Blizzard Inc, Sells BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

Investment company Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Activision Blizzard Inc, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, Mondelez International Inc, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd.. As of 2020Q4, Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. owns 176 stocks with a total value of $238 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 291,159 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.66% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 28,930 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1473.14% BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 44,221 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.45% SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) - 49,768 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.68% BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD) - 64,071 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.17%

Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $81.2. The stock is now traded at around $102.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 28,053 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $57.18. The stock is now traded at around $68.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 29,777 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $100.57 and $117.14, with an estimated average price of $110.21. The stock is now traded at around $115.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 11,939 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in Stamps.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.98 and $272.59, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $220.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,006 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $470.5 and $554.09, with an estimated average price of $506.65. The stock is now traded at around $548.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 878 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. initiated holding in Vicor Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.77 and $95.3, with an estimated average price of $84.07. The stock is now traded at around $95.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,860 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 1473.14%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $390.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.26%. The holding were 28,930 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares by 45.68%. The purchase prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $166.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 49,768 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.37%. The purchase prices were between $31.31 and $31.42, with an estimated average price of $31.37. The stock is now traded at around $31.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 227,693 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.57%. The purchase prices were between $132.18 and $133.11, with an estimated average price of $132.7. The stock is now traded at around $131.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 46,470 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 39.83%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3328.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 811 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 41.49%. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 16,135 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $53.12 and $59.03, with an estimated average price of $57.14.

Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $205.87 and $223, with an estimated average price of $213.63.

Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $153.49 and $219.46, with an estimated average price of $191.23.

Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating . The sale prices were between $30.51 and $30.59, with an estimated average price of $30.55.

Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. sold out a holding in PDL BioPharma Inc. The sale prices were between $2.15 and $2.71, with an estimated average price of $2.42.

Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. sold out a holding in LENSAR Inc. The sale prices were between $6.7 and $12.2, with an estimated average price of $8.58.