Elephas Investment Management Ltd Buys Baidu Inc, Daqo New Energy Corp, JinkoSolar Holding Co, Sells KE Holdings Inc, Tesla Inc, Staar Surgical Co

Investment company Elephas Investment Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Baidu Inc, Daqo New Energy Corp, JinkoSolar Holding Co, sells KE Holdings Inc, Tesla Inc, Staar Surgical Co, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Youdao Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Elephas Investment Management Ltd. As of 2020Q4, Elephas Investment Management Ltd owns 4 stocks with a total value of $623 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BIDU, DQ, JKS,

BIDU, DQ, JKS, Reduced Positions: TSLA,

TSLA, Sold Out: BEKE, STAA, GDX, DAO, IQ, PDD, CD, AMWL, SUMO,

Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 558,000 shares, 63.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.55% Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 680,080 shares, 23.60% of the total portfolio. New Position Daqo New Energy Corp (DQ) - 986,000 shares, 9.08% of the total portfolio. New Position JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd (JKS) - 415,400 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. New Position Staar Surgical Co (STAA) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Elephas Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $219.63, with an estimated average price of $148.88. The stock is now traded at around $298.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 23.6%. The holding were 680,080 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Elephas Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Daqo New Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.76 and $64.79, with an estimated average price of $43.81. The stock is now traded at around $107.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.08%. The holding were 986,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Elephas Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $44.13 and $87.55, with an estimated average price of $63.57. The stock is now traded at around $57.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.12%. The holding were 415,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Elephas Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in KE Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $59 and $75.76, with an estimated average price of $66.53.

Elephas Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Staar Surgical Co. The sale prices were between $55.93 and $82.78, with an estimated average price of $73.44.

Elephas Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $33.25 and $41.2, with an estimated average price of $37.14.

Elephas Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Youdao Inc. The sale prices were between $24.15 and $32.48, with an estimated average price of $27.85.

Elephas Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in iQIYI Inc. The sale prices were between $16.97 and $27.77, with an estimated average price of $22.55.

Elephas Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $71.4 and $179.11, with an estimated average price of $120.29.