Professional Planning Buys Amazon.com Inc, Tesla Inc, Alphabet Inc

Investment company Professional Planning (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Tesla Inc, Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, NVIDIA Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Professional Planning. As of 2020Q4, Professional Planning owns 127 stocks with a total value of $241 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 225,871 shares, 12.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.27% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,456 shares, 11.42% of the total portfolio. New Position Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 55,608 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 114,564 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.61% Visa Inc (V) - 47,359 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54%

Professional Planning initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3328.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.42%. The holding were 8,456 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Professional Planning initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $787.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 9,012 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Professional Planning initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1685.58. The stock is now traded at around $2105.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 1,774 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Professional Planning initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1690.43. The stock is now traded at around $2117.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 1,597 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Professional Planning initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.38. The stock is now traded at around $593.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 5,097 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Professional Planning initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $390.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 6,738 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Professional Planning added to a holding in BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.09%. The purchase prices were between $124.65 and $127.65, with an estimated average price of $126.15. The stock is now traded at around $126.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 26,846 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Professional Planning added to a holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 25.80%. The purchase prices were between $62.54 and $108.63, with an estimated average price of $81.9. The stock is now traded at around $117.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 19,624 shares as of 2020-12-31.