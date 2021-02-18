Professional Planning Buys Amazon.com Inc, Tesla Inc, Alphabet Inc

Investment company Professional Planning (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Tesla Inc, Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, NVIDIA Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Professional Planning. As of 2020Q4, Professional Planning owns 127 stocks with a total value of $241 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: AMZN, TSLA, GOOGL, GOOG, NVDA, SPY, ZM, BRK.B, NFLX, BRK.A, BA, JNJ, MCD, PG, IHI, VTI, NKE, PYPL, ADBE, HEI.A, SWK, PEP, TGT, BABA, CRM, LMT, AWK, SQ, SHW, ADP, TTD, IGV, AMGN, VCIT, AMD, MINT, UNH, FHLC, XHE, PFE, CRSP, LULU, MMM, KO, SPLV, IVE, IJK, PSI, RTX, CLX, AGG, TAN, GSY, ITB, IBM, MAR, DHR, SHV, IBB, T, XLI, XBI, VIG, VEA, SPYV, ILMN, LOW, GLD, ROKU, LLY, YUM, PNC, ATVI, BIDU, CL, GSK, HON, KMB, MRK, RPM, JPST, TROW, TMO, SDY, NOC, DVY, ARKK, IGIB, FDIS, PMT, AFIN, NLY,
- Added Positions: AAPL, TIP, BIV, PBW, BND, LQD, CVS, SBUX, ABBV, WMT, ABT,
- Reduced Positions: JPM, VZ, MRNA, COST, HD, FB, WFC, MOAT, HEI,
For the details of PROFESSIONAL PLANNING's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/professional+planning/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of PROFESSIONAL PLANNING
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 225,871 shares, 12.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.27%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,456 shares, 11.42% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 55,608 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81%
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 114,564 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.61%
- Visa Inc (V) - 47,359 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54%
Professional Planning initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3328.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.42%. The holding were 8,456 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Professional Planning initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $787.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 9,012 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Professional Planning initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1685.58. The stock is now traded at around $2105.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 1,774 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Professional Planning initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1690.43. The stock is now traded at around $2117.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 1,597 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Professional Planning initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.38. The stock is now traded at around $593.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 5,097 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
Professional Planning initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $390.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 6,738 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Professional Planning added to a holding in BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.09%. The purchase prices were between $124.65 and $127.65, with an estimated average price of $126.15. The stock is now traded at around $126.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 26,846 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW)
Professional Planning added to a holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 25.80%. The purchase prices were between $62.54 and $108.63, with an estimated average price of $81.9. The stock is now traded at around $117.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 19,624 shares as of 2020-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of PROFESSIONAL PLANNING. Also check out:
1. PROFESSIONAL PLANNING's Undervalued Stocks
2. PROFESSIONAL PLANNING's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PROFESSIONAL PLANNING's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PROFESSIONAL PLANNING keeps buying