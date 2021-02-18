Apella Capital, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, BTC iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, FS KKR Capital Corp II, Texas Pacific Land Corp

Investment company Apella Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, BTC iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Amazon.com Inc, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, sells Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, FS KKR Capital Corp II, Texas Pacific Land Corp, Emerson Electric Co, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Apella Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Apella Capital, LLC owns 112 stocks with a total value of $267 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 151,147 shares, 11.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.55% Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 242,542 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 156,720 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.91% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 95,056 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.83% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 145,968 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.20%

Apella Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.59 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $39.08. The stock is now traded at around $46.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,832 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Apella Capital, LLC initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $470.5 and $554.09, with an estimated average price of $506.65. The stock is now traded at around $548.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 618 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Apella Capital, LLC initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.95 and $78.82, with an estimated average price of $72.85. The stock is now traded at around $78.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,006 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Apella Capital, LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.47 and $158.8, with an estimated average price of $139.59. The stock is now traded at around $143.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,691 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Apella Capital, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.35 and $168.32, with an estimated average price of $148.84. The stock is now traded at around $182.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,381 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Apella Capital, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $220.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,162 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Apella Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 51.20%. The purchase prices were between $82.37 and $82.8, with an estimated average price of $82.56. The stock is now traded at around $82.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 145,968 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Apella Capital, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 45.71%. The purchase prices were between $107.6 and $108.11, with an estimated average price of $107.92. The stock is now traded at around $107.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 51,082 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Apella Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 31.25%. The purchase prices were between $95.37 and $97.17, with an estimated average price of $96.37. The stock is now traded at around $95.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 57,305 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Apella Capital, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 139.44%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3328.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 601 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Apella Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 54.24%. The purchase prices were between $74.43 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $81.36. The stock is now traded at around $90.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 18,807 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Apella Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 60.77%. The purchase prices were between $61.15 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.47. The stock is now traded at around $76.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 13,215 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Apella Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.19 and $21.23, with an estimated average price of $21.2.

Apella Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The sale prices were between $448.1 and $740.62, with an estimated average price of $573.03.

Apella Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Emerson Electric Co. The sale prices were between $64.44 and $82.44, with an estimated average price of $74.51.