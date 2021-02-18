Old Well Partners, LLC Buys JD.com Inc, BeiGene, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells Noah Holdings, OneSmart International Education Group, TAL Education Group

Investment company Old Well Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys JD.com Inc, BeiGene, Alibaba Group Holding, StoneCo, Futu Holdings, sells Noah Holdings, OneSmart International Education Group, TAL Education Group, Alphabet Inc, Ameresco Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Old Well Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Old Well Partners, LLC owns 40 stocks with a total value of $190 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: JD, BGNE, BABA, STNE, FUTU, EDU, DMTK, KOD, NKTX, FATE, ATHA, PRLD, IGMS, RCKT, BLFS, XOMA, AGCUU, BCEL, ATNX,

JD, BGNE, BABA, STNE, FUTU, EDU, DMTK, KOD, NKTX, FATE, ATHA, PRLD, IGMS, RCKT, BLFS, XOMA, AGCUU, BCEL, ATNX, Added Positions: PDD, LEAP.U,

PDD, LEAP.U, Reduced Positions: ONE, TAL, BRK.B, ZG, JYNT, MELI, NET, SE, SQ, CVNA, DGNR.U,

ONE, TAL, BRK.B, ZG, JYNT, MELI, NET, SE, SQ, CVNA, DGNR.U, Sold Out: NOAH, GOOG, AMRC, PSTH, CMLFU, ALDX, SCPH, KALA, VBIV, QTNT, AGRX, LPTX, VYNE, ADMA,

Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 123,105 shares, 11.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.20% Sea Ltd (SE) - 97,325 shares, 9.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.72% MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 10,700 shares, 9.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.17% Bilibili Inc (BILI) - 184,477 shares, 8.14% of the total portfolio. JD.com Inc (JD) - 139,617 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. New Position

Old Well Partners, LLC initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.1 and $92.49, with an estimated average price of $83.6. The stock is now traded at around $105.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.32%. The holding were 139,617 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Old Well Partners, LLC initiated holding in BeiGene Ltd. The purchase prices were between $221.31 and $316.61, with an estimated average price of $275.16. The stock is now traded at around $339.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.2%. The holding were 46,553 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Old Well Partners, LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43. The stock is now traded at around $264.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.39%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Old Well Partners, LLC initiated holding in StoneCo Ltd. The purchase prices were between $52.54 and $85.54, with an estimated average price of $67.18. The stock is now traded at around $90.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.29%. The holding were 122,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Old Well Partners, LLC initiated holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $27.52 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $37.77. The stock is now traded at around $171.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.09%. The holding were 215,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Old Well Partners, LLC initiated holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $151.78 and $185.81, with an estimated average price of $168.51. The stock is now traded at around $192.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.06%. The holding were 42,421 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Old Well Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Noah Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.64 and $47.81, with an estimated average price of $32.4.

Old Well Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1690.43.

Old Well Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Ameresco Inc. The sale prices were between $33.64 and $53.22, with an estimated average price of $43.24.

Old Well Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.24 and $27.72, with an estimated average price of $24.14.

Old Well Partners, LLC sold out a holding in CM Life Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $10.23 and $12.57, with an estimated average price of $10.78.

Old Well Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $6.31 and $8.13, with an estimated average price of $7.02.