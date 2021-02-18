Old Well Partners, LLC Buys JD.com Inc, BeiGene, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells Noah Holdings, OneSmart International Education Group, TAL Education Group

Investment company Old Well Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys JD.com Inc, BeiGene, Alibaba Group Holding, StoneCo, Futu Holdings, sells Noah Holdings, OneSmart International Education Group, TAL Education Group, Alphabet Inc, Ameresco Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Old Well Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Old Well Partners, LLC owns 40 stocks with a total value of $190 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: JD, BGNE, BABA, STNE, FUTU, EDU, DMTK, KOD, NKTX, FATE, ATHA, PRLD, IGMS, RCKT, BLFS, XOMA, AGCUU, BCEL, ATNX,
- Added Positions: PDD, LEAP.U,
- Reduced Positions: ONE, TAL, BRK.B, ZG, JYNT, MELI, NET, SE, SQ, CVNA, DGNR.U,
- Sold Out: NOAH, GOOG, AMRC, PSTH, CMLFU, ALDX, SCPH, KALA, VBIV, QTNT, AGRX, LPTX, VYNE, ADMA,
For the details of Old Well Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/old+well+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 123,105 shares, 11.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.20%
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 97,325 shares, 9.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.72%
- MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 10,700 shares, 9.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.17%
- Bilibili Inc (BILI) - 184,477 shares, 8.14% of the total portfolio.
- JD.com Inc (JD) - 139,617 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. New Position
Old Well Partners, LLC initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.1 and $92.49, with an estimated average price of $83.6. The stock is now traded at around $105.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.32%. The holding were 139,617 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BeiGene Ltd (BGNE)
Old Well Partners, LLC initiated holding in BeiGene Ltd. The purchase prices were between $221.31 and $316.61, with an estimated average price of $275.16. The stock is now traded at around $339.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.2%. The holding were 46,553 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Old Well Partners, LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43. The stock is now traded at around $264.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.39%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)
Old Well Partners, LLC initiated holding in StoneCo Ltd. The purchase prices were between $52.54 and $85.54, with an estimated average price of $67.18. The stock is now traded at around $90.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.29%. The holding were 122,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU)
Old Well Partners, LLC initiated holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $27.52 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $37.77. The stock is now traded at around $171.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.09%. The holding were 215,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)
Old Well Partners, LLC initiated holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $151.78 and $185.81, with an estimated average price of $168.51. The stock is now traded at around $192.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.06%. The holding were 42,421 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Noah Holdings Ltd (NOAH)
Old Well Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Noah Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.64 and $47.81, with an estimated average price of $32.4.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Old Well Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1690.43.Sold Out: Ameresco Inc (AMRC)
Old Well Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Ameresco Inc. The sale prices were between $33.64 and $53.22, with an estimated average price of $43.24.Sold Out: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)
Old Well Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.24 and $27.72, with an estimated average price of $24.14.Sold Out: CM Life Sciences Inc (CMLFU)
Old Well Partners, LLC sold out a holding in CM Life Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $10.23 and $12.57, with an estimated average price of $10.78.Sold Out: Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX)
Old Well Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $6.31 and $8.13, with an estimated average price of $7.02.
