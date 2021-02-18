Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC Buys iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, Sells BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating

Investment company Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, sells BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , BTC iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, Kirkland Lake Gold, Slack Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC owns 520 stocks with a total value of $229 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: QRVO, BILI, U, SEDG, ILMN, ASML, ADSK, NICE, LITE, FSLY, EXR, PNR, AMWL, SPEM, EXAS, MLM, CGC, ARKK, GDS, TOTL, NCLH, VRSN, QUAL, APTS, KRE, RF, XLY, SNOW, ACB, STXS, TPR, TER, AYX, VSS, VDC, VLDR, MANU, ABNB, LOGI, CRNC, DEO, DDOG, MNA, IPHI, PPA, IRBT, IGM, LOW, AXGN, AMLP, NIO, OGI, PTON, AY2, QS, DASH, IPO,

PFF, SPTM, IYW, QQQ, VTI, RSP, SPR, NEE, CRM, ETN, HTGC, ROBO, DIA, TDOC, FHLC, ARKW, SPY, BA, PFE, RTX, SPYG, RGEN, TSLA, JNJ, VO, EMLP, RDFN, VIG, T, LLY, TSN, DTD, CHWY, FTCH, GILD, GMED, PEY, ALL, EA, AGM, FTNT, FSM, MPW, VZ, ZG, ABBV, MO, BMY, GD, SOXX, IAK, MELI, MNST, OKTA, PFG, PRU, PSA, ROKU, TWLO, XLNX, ZEN, TEAM, AMZN, DXCM, IJH, JD, LULU, MET, PINS, QCOM, NOW, SPT, TSM, TSCO, VEEV, WBA, SPSM, SGOL, DAL, IYF, STOR, EQIX, PYPL, ETSY, FB, JPM, MSFT, MDY, VWO, AAPL, DUK, UPS, ATVI, GOOGL, ECL, RDVY, KR, V, WMT, WFC, WYNN, ZNGA, GOOG, BRK.B, HRB, CAH, CCL, JETS, EBAY, XOM, EFA, NFLX, ORLY, ORCL, VTRS, CRSP, RCL, ABT, ADBE, BABA, AVGO, KO, CL, STZ, DOW, FICO, BOTZ, INTU, IJK, LYFT, MA, PG, QLD, SPSB, SPIP, MDYG, UNH, VYM, VT, XEL, CTVA, D, DD, MJ, EMR, ENB, GSK, GS, HD, HII, INTC, IBM, ISRG, IDU, IYE, MTW, PEP, NOBL, SHOP, SNE, TGT, MMM, TRV, VEA, BNDX, VGSH, VGLT, VBK, VTV, VOD, WBT, MDT, LYB, Reduced Positions: ICVT, FLRN, IYR, KL, VCIT, AGG, WORK, BIV, AKAM, AMGN, CVS, SE, JPST, LMT, VCSH, ORI, ZM, QDEL, GLD, GRUB, SQ, FLOT, DIS, IRM, TIP, TTD, IEI, HON, DOCU, SLV, MRK, XLV, FSKR, CLX, BSV, SDY, XLP, XLF, XLRE, TOT, RARE, NVDA, AMD, SPOT, DCI, BAX, FCEL, CVX, IJR, IYH, PCY, XMMO, IDXX, CSCO, UFPI, USB, COP, CMCSA, GIS, BYND, WEC, WDC, BP, CCI, TAK, MDLZ, SRE, ITW, IYZ, EMB, RRGB, O, AOK, HDV, KMI,

For the details of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+advisory+group+advisory+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 38,627 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.39% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 24,721 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.13% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 105,611 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.01% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 34,788 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.04% BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) - 119,816 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.69%

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Qorvo Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.96 and $169.96, with an estimated average price of $147.38. The stock is now traded at around $171.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 3,976 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Bilibili Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.8 and $94.35, with an estimated average price of $58.83. The stock is now traded at around $143.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,984 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.79 and $172.29, with an estimated average price of $122.14. The stock is now traded at around $118.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,696 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $292.7 and $370.96, with an estimated average price of $327.99. The stock is now traded at around $485.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 683 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $206.37 and $324.09, with an estimated average price of $276.81. The stock is now traded at around $316.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 810 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in NICE Ltd. The purchase prices were between $224.95 and $283.54, with an estimated average price of $243.39. The stock is now traded at around $255.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 824 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 267.54%. The purchase prices were between $36.13 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $37.4. The stock is now traded at around $37.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 71,557 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 39.68%. The purchase prices were between $39.96 and $46.09, with an estimated average price of $43.67. The stock is now traded at around $48.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 127,421 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 447.53%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $91.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 22,301 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.04%. The purchase prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18. The stock is now traded at around $205.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 34,788 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.83%. The purchase prices were between $106.78 and $127.54, with an estimated average price of $119.29. The stock is now traded at around $134.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 32,311 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc by 12958.00%. The purchase prices were between $18.14 and $40.34, with an estimated average price of $28.8. The stock is now traded at around $39.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 19,587 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Wix.com Ltd. The sale prices were between $241.44 and $295.64, with an estimated average price of $263.26.

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The sale prices were between $136.58 and $223.38, with an estimated average price of $181.44.

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF. The sale prices were between $50.39 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $50.46.

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $32.16 and $38.33, with an estimated average price of $35.89.

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in HubSpot Inc. The sale prices were between $285.45 and $418.22, with an estimated average price of $351.89.

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $56.87 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $61.6.